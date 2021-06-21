Emporia’s inaugural Pride celebration presented a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies Saturday night.
The night started with a parade down Commercial Street, and ended with a drag show at Bourbon Cowboy.
The event was put on by the Emporia High School Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) club, in which Sarah Bays is the faculty sponsor and Orion Turner is the president, as well as Emporia Community Action.
The club found its roots in 2003 with Bays as one of the advocates for the beginning of the club, along with some of her close friends at the time. Bays mentioned that the club started out with around 10 members, but the roster now has 75 - 100 students who are now wanting to be involved and connected within the club.
“There’s obviously just such a need for [the club], but obviously now things have changed so much to where so many people are more aware, and wanting to show their support as an ally or be visible and provide that representation for other people,” Bays said. “It’s been amazing to see that shift since the inception of the club and I feel like today is just one of those culminating moments when you can look back at how far you’ve come.”
Turner and Bays along with other members of the GSA club organized the event. Turner said it took many months of preparation to ensure everything ran smoothly. He had been working on the parade for more than a year, and planning the drag show for around five months.
“I’ve seen a drag show before and I loved it,” Turner said. “I wanted to do more and I wanted to have bigger, better events here in Emporia, and we decided that that having a Pride was just something that needed to happen in Emporia because we haven’t had something like that yet, so just for the sake of progress, for the sake of any of that, we decided to have this event.”
The turnout for this event was much greater than anyone could have imagined. So many people showed up for the drag show that the building hit capacity, and everyone who was in attendance spent their time cheering for their favorite drag queens and Kings as loud as they could.
“I am absolutely amazed with the turnout,” Bays said. “Even with just riding down the street at the parade, I just couldn’t believe that there were people, and more people. You know being the first Pride celebration in Emporia, we had no idea what to expect. I was hoping to be blown away. And I am, absolutely, blown away.”
Bourbon Cowboy owner Susan Brinkman was also ecstatic about the turnout.
“I am overwhelmed by the love and support that this community showed during all of the first annual Pride events,” Brinkman said. “No one could have predicted that space that was obviously needed for a group in our community.”
Deja Brooks, who was the grand marshal for the parade and is Miss Gay Kansas, said that he liked that the event had a large variety of different age groups.
“Just seeing from youth to grandparents, coming out to support, not only Emporia but the entertainers, and just supporting Pride itself is so good,” Brooks said.
Deciding to attend the event was a no-brainer for Brooks because of the importance for him to attend Pride events in neighboring communities as Miss Gay Kansas.
“As Miss Gay Kansas, it’s a big deal for me to get out,” Brooks said. “Especially in our — I’m from Lawrence — so neighboring communites. I attended Emporia State so coming back to my alma mater is really exciting, not only to be the grand marshal but being able to perform here because I didn’t perform here in college.”
Q, the stage name of one drag show host and performer, was blown away by the support that the drag show received.
“I was completely shocked,” Q said. “It was originally just supposed to be me hosting and I didn’t know what to expect because I grew up here and nothing like this has ever happened here. I was like ‘Please Lanna [Lux], come back with me, help me out with this and let’s turn the party.’”
Lanna Lux is the stage name of Landon Patterson, who was a co-host of the show along with Q. Similarly to Q, Lux was impressed with the turnout of the event.
“We were shocked,” Lux said. “We were expecting a really small turnout. So being brought here, and I’ve never been here, I was truly shocked and so happy the community came out.”
Pride means something different to each person. For Lux, Pride means that she is able to be her true self.
“Pride to me is just living out and proud,” Lux said. “Whether you are not ready to do that yet or you are ready to do that, but Pride just means community and coming together.”
For Brooks, Pride means a community that is always there to support people for who they truly are.
“Pride for me is community and family,” Brooks said. “That really has everything to do with it, as a parent I have a 15-year-old so that truly is Pride, because I can educate and inform.”
Each performer and organizer shared their favorite part of the event.
“My favorite part was just getting to see such huge support from a smaller town and just getting to see how the crowd lit up when they would see Q since Q is from here,” Lux said.
“My favorite part was the love,” Q said. “I grew up here so if I was a kid in that audience, that would have changed my life. That would have changed me for the better.”
“My favorite part of tonight was just seeing the performers connect with the audience in a way, because they’re all drawn here, they all have a tie here,” Turner said.
“[My favorite part was] having a couple of my former students back as performers,” Bays said. “People who have left Emporia and have done phenomenal work as performance artists, they are shining superstars, to have them give their time and give their talents to come back and perform for their hometown crowd. It means the world to me and to the youngsters that are here to see that and to realize that whatever they want to do with their life is possible.”
Brooks wanted to thank the city of Emporia for having an event to allow people to get together and support one another.
“Thank you to the venue, but Emporia itself for taking the steps forward to educate and promote Pride within its community and city,” Brooks said.
Brinkman is hoping to host the drag show in following Pride events because of the great success of Saturday night’s event.
“We have a lot of ideas for the future, but we don’t want to wait a whole year to bring people together in this way, so I would expect that we will see something this fall, for sure,” Brinkman said.
