The Labor Day weekend kicked off with a hot summer day and an even hotter music and arts scene, thanks to the fourth annual Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival.
Emporia’s downtown core rang and reverberated with the sounds of 28 different acts performing on five different stages, plus a bustling art market, food trucks, drinks tents, and the first-ever No Coast Film Festival music video film festival screening.
The first band up on the KVOE Stage at 7th and Commercial was Cosmic Collision, featuring local musicians Clara Coltrane, Daniel Mendoza, and Kyle Obermeyer.
Lead vocalist and Emporia High School graduate Clara Coltrane was an All-State Choir member in 2023. She currently attends Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Neb.
Coltrane’s high school vocal music director Sarah Bays was front and center, enjoying the performance by her current and former students. Bays noted that she enjoyed seeing musicians she has guided since their early days, and said, “I am proud of their dedication to the pursuit of live music.”
Guitar and bass player Kyle Obermeyer was an All State Orchestra member in 2022 and 2023, was named the fourth best upright bass player in the KMEA All State Orchestra, played in both Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School orchestras, and was principal in high school, according to his former music instructor Riley Day, who is director of both the EMS and EHS orchestras, and interim conductor of the Emporia State University symphony orchestra. Day was excited to see his current and former students on the big stage.
“Kyle now attends the University of Chicago, studying neuroscience,” Day said, “and plays in the orchestra at University of Chicago. We’re very proud of him.”
Emporia High School Class of 2024 student Daniel Mendoza showcased his talents on guitar, bass, and drums.
“Daniel’s not All-State yet,” Day noted, “but we’ve got our fingers crossed for 2024!”
All three performers have also been actively involved with Emporia High School theatre productions, Bays noted.
Halfway to Everywhere Music Fest founder Hank Osterhaut seemed to be everywhere at once all throughout the festival. Zipping from stage to stage via golf cart, hauling equipment or ladders or ice for water coolers, Osterhaut always had a minute to greet musicians, techs, sponsors, festival VIPs, and volunteers with his trademark huge grin and a sweaty hug.
“All things considered,” Osterhaut shared, “we’re in really good shape.”
The free day-long music and arts festival has grown each year since its inception in 2019, and features a wide array of bands on five separate stages from early afternoon through midnight. The Halfway to Everywhere mission is enriching the lives of Kansans through advocacy for wellness, education, and stimulating arts culture. Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival aims to inspire generations of Kansans to pursue greatness through creative endeavors. H2E strives to empower individuals and their communities to maximize their potential for personal and communal growth.
“The weather is smiling on us today,” Osterhaut said as he mopped his forehead with a bandanna Saturday afternoon. “I’d rather it be hot than wet. I think attendance is already way up.
“The bands this year are so eclectic,” Osterhaut continued. “I’m excited to see how the night works out.”
Olive Long, proprietor of Olive’s Rock Garden, is a second-year veteran of the Halfway Arts Market, with a dazzling array of polished stones, crystals, and jewelry.
“It’s super fun!” Long exulted. “And good so far. Just a minute in and we made a big sale. Emporia people are always so great!”
The main Visit Emporia stage was drawing a crowd even during the hundred-plus degree midafternoon heat. The farmers market kiosk in the middle of the parking lot at 7th and Merchant served as the VIP check-in point. Nearby, and shaded by pop-up tents, was the kids’ craft and cooling area, popular with an ever-changing contingent of children. Festival goers donned hats and carried umbrellas to shade the fierce summer sun. Huge coolers and pop-up shade tents dotted the entire festival area.
Visit Emporia Director LeLan Dains and Public Relations Manager Kelly Mayer were enjoying the festival activities and greeting festival-goers from the Visit Emporia/Emporia Chamber back patio that faced the main stage. Visit Emporia has partnered with Osterhaut since the H2E event’s inception.
“We’re excited about the continued growth of this festival, and the statewide recognition Hank is getting,” Dains said. “I feel like we’re seeing a bit of an arts resurgence in Emporia, thanks to events like these, the Community Arts Alliance, and others.”
The Halfway to Everywhere headquarters at 713 Commercial St. served as the artist check-in point as well as the primary VIP supporters lounge. Volunteers assisted musicians, reminding them that they each needed to sign multiple copies of the current year’s festival posters, continuing an H2E tradition.
Megan O’Brien, H2E co-founder, noted that “the generosity of our VIP supporters continues to be an essential element of helping sustain H2E–and we sincerely appreciate each and every one.”
Wichitan Valerie Biggs is a Halfway to Everywhere board member, who “went to grad school with Megan. We always come for the festival and to volunteer. My husband Joe does some of the graphics work, like business cards.”
The 627 Event Space hosted the inaugural No Coast Film Festival music video screening event, and served meals and drinks to festival attendees. H2E festival goers agreed that the addition works well with the music festival, and appreciated another cool spot in which to relax during the long day of music and arts activities.
The iconic “Bones” Owenby again served as unofficial roving master of ceremonies for the festival. Bones noted that with a 102-degree heat index, he was concerned about the many volunteers working to ensure the festival’s success.
“I hope the volunteers are doing okay,” Bones said. “Me, I’m going stage to stage, asking the sound guys, “You doin’ okay? Need water?” Of the 26 bands last year, I introduced 23 of them. This year, there are 28 bands, and I’m introducing just eleven. It’s hot!”
The stage inside the air-conditioned Bourbon Cowboy, at 605 Commercial St., was popular both as a respite from the heat and for a stellar band line-up. Tables were crowded with music-loving festival goers and youngsters flocked to the pool tables. Everyone appreciated the air conditioning.
“There’s a lotta great music,” enthused Radius Brewing owner Jeremy Johns, surveying his parking lot at 6th and Merchant, which was dedicated for the day to the ESU Stage, “and a lotta great people, too.”
Both the Shady Business Stage on the Radius Brewing back patio and the ESU Stage in the Radius parking lot drew crowds, especially as the sun went down. Festival goers thronged the area and the music swelled as the evening wore on and the temperature cooled.
Longtime volunteer and H2E board member Andrea Garritano said, “Every year it gets smoother. It definitely feels like a seamless enterprise now, especially on show day. We have excellent volunteers. And the generosity of the Unbound community, who loaned us their tents, tables, and huge coolers–and the Chamber and all the outside vendors like Radius and Mulready’s–it’s just a very good effort of community partners coming together. It’s good for Emporia.”
Melinda Groves is a first-time festival volunteer. “It’s very much fun!” she enthused. “I really like meeting the band members!”
Sitting under a tent at the far north end of the festival grounds, adjacent to the main Visit Emporia Stage, Kelley Lapping spent his entire day and evening observing the event. Lapping sponsored the band Sunu, one of the main stage performers. No stranger to the music scene, Lapping’s forty-year career has been spent working behind the scenes in the music industry.
“I spent some time online, reading about what Halfway to Everywhere really is, and decided sponsoring a band was a good way to support this festival,” Lapping said. “If you’re going to live in Emporia, it behooves you to enjoy what Emporia has to offer–and to give back a little as well.”
Learn more about Halfway to Everywhere on their website at h2efest.org. Plans are already underway for Halfway to Everywhere 2024. Volunteers and sponsors are always welcome. Stop in at H2E headquarters at 713 Commercial St. for more information.
