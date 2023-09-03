The Labor Day weekend kicked off with a hot summer day and an even hotter music and arts scene, thanks to the fourth annual Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival.

Emporia’s downtown core rang and reverberated with the sounds of 28 different acts performing on five different stages, plus a bustling art market, food trucks, drinks tents, and the first-ever No Coast Film Festival music video film festival screening.

