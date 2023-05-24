Harrison Brown and Jaden Tredway were named MIAA-GAC Scholar-Athletes to highlight six Emporia State men’s tennis players honored by the Association for their efforts in the classroom. Theo Belmonte, Pablo Carranza, Lleyton Fosha and Sergio Vera joined them on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
An MIAA Scholar-Athlete is an individual that has a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.50 or better at the certifying member institution. They must also have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms. The student-athlete must also earn All-MIAA honors for the current season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.