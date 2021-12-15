The Emporia City Commission approved a list of bids for 2022 infrastructure improvement projects during its action session Wednesday evening.
First, the commission approved a bid from Middlecreek Corporation for the construction on the Sixth Avenue waterline replacement project in the total amount of $886,529. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $862,365.
The work will run from Woodland Street to Lincoln Street.
City engineer Jim Ubert explained that that portion of Sixth Avenue would be repaved later in 2022.
Then, the commission approved a bid from Burlington Construction for the paving improvement project on Funston Street (from Fifth to Sixth avenues) and on Fifth Avenue (from Funstron to Sunnyslope streets) in the amount of $524,089.10. The engineer’s estimate was $545,338.
Ubert said the city originally bid this project out in August, but the bids that came back were 30-35% over budget. He said the Engineering Department “went back to the drawing board” to identify ways to make the project more affordable before bidding it out again.
The project has an early start date of late Jan. 2022 and a late start date of April 2022.
Finally, the commission also approved a bid from KLM Engineering Inc. for reconditioning services on the 1-million-gallon 12th Avenue elevated water storage tank for a total lump sum cost of $18,750 and a total not-to-exceed cost of $66,860.
Last week, Public Works director Dean Grant asked the commission to consider signing the proposed bid and said that KLM would design and oversee the project, although the city would need to bid out to another company to actually perform the work.
“Their proposal (is) not only for design and specifications, but also for construction services,” he said. “They’ll manage the project, their inspectors are certified and also have welding certification on site to inspect the project as the work’s being done. It also includes the warranty inspection at a year after the project’s done.”
The commission also:
Named Caron L. Daugherty to the Emporia Public Library Board.
Approved the purchase of a new aerial bucket truck for $162,481 ($150,000 budgeted), a new vacuum street sweeper for $284,902 ($305,000 budgeted) and a new backhoe for $112,407 ($130,000 budgeted).
Accepted a FEMA grant on behalf of the Regional Development Association for pre-disaster natural hazard mitigation. The grant funds will be used by Fanestil Meats to remove its structure on South Highway 99 once the new structure on West Highway 50 is completed. The grant will cover 75% of the estimated costs of that project and Fanestil Meats will cover the other 25%.
