The second day of the 2021 Professional Disc Golf Association Junior Disc Golf World Championships kicked off Thursday morning at courses across Emporia.
At Jones East, the 12 and under mixed division began day two at 9 a.m. Wyatt Mahoney of Glastonbury, Conn., led the field after the first day of competition with a score of 9-under-par 49.
“So far the tournament’s been pretty good,” said 11-year-old Mahoney. “I’m hoping to just make it to the final nine holes. If I get there, that’s just basically my good goal.”
Close behind Mahoney in second place was 12-year-old Caleb Burch from Terre Haute, Ind., who scored 8-under-par 50 on day one. Burch said he thought his performance on Wednesday might have surprised some people.
“I played super good. I knew that most people wouldn’t, like, really consider me to compete because my rating is so low, but I played really, really, really good,” he said. “And yeah, I got the second-best score.”
Blake Pettigrew of Branson, Mo., Jayden Torres of Joshua, Texas, Ellis Huxhold of Fort Myers, Fla., and Jimi Gosinski of Tampico, Ill., were all tied for third place at 3-under-par 55.
Torres, who is also 12, said that he was pleased to have made it onto the lead card for day two and that he was hoping to match Thursday’s 3-under score at Jones East on Thursday.
Burch said that Jones East would be a challenge for most of the competitors in his division and that he was adjusting his expectations for himself.
“Today, we’re playing a tough course, so I’m hoping to shoot, like, maybe a couple under at best,” he said.
Burch also said that he was floored by how the city of Emporia has invested itself so deeply in the sport of disc golf.
“The community’s really involved with disc golf, which is really cool to see,” he said. “There’s a tough of disc golf courses here, which is also really fun.”
This is Torres’s third trip to Emporia, as he played in the two previous Junior World Championships. He said he decided to come back this year because he wanted a shot at revenge against a friend who beat him by a lot of strokes last time out. He also agreed with Burch’s assessment of Emporia.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “I like how they show us a lot of support and give us a lot of events that are really fun. They give a really good player package.”
Mahoney is also a repeat-visitor to Emporia and, like the others, said that it was the culture of the city — along with the high-level competitions it hosts — that drew him again.
“I came all the way back to Emporia because I just love the community and I like how there’s, like, a lot of events and a lot of disc golf courses,” he said. “I love disc golf, so I came out here just to see if I could play good, and so far I’ve been playing, I think, pretty good. I made it to lead card, at least.”
The Junior World Championships will continue all across the city through Saturday. The competitions are free for spectators and a full schedule of who is playing where can be found at pdgajuniorworlds.com.
