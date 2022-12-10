For 44 years, Trudy Hutchinson has devoted her life to the clients and staff at Hetlinger Developmental Services. Now, she’s passing the torch to the next generation.
Hutchinson has served as executive director at Hetlinger since 1995. But when she began, things looked very different.
Hutchinson’s first position at Hetlinger was a part-time job in the work center, where clients can get paid to do subcontract work for local factories. According to Hutchinson, she was initially hired to keep track of the number of pieces produced in the work center and figure the payroll for the employees.
After the main office secretary wanted to reduce her hours to spend more time with her newborn, Hutchinson was promoted to full-time.
“We were able to switch positions,” Hutchinson said. “She took the part-time and I took the full-time.”
From there, she was promoted to director, a position she has held for almost 30 years.
During her life, Hutchinson both witnessed and spearheaded many changes at Hetlinger.
Originally, she explained, Hetlinger was born out of the need for a school for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“A group of parents needed a place for their children to attend school that were not eligible for the special education classes at that time,” she said. “So they organized the agency and then in 1965 … this building was constructed, and then it was a school, totally a school.”
In 1989, Hutchinson said, the school district assumed the responsibility for the children and all children’s programs. When the 1995 Developmental Disabilities Reform Act was adopted, Hetlinger became the adults with disabilities service organization we all know today.
“As those children became adults, those parents were like ‘well, now what do you do,’ so that’s when we started the adult services,” Hutchinson explained.
When she started as director, she said, Hetlinger was serving about 18 people. Now that number has grown to around 75. Incoming executive director Jill Burton estimates that Hutchinson has served at least 400 individuals during her time at Hetlinger.
“We still serve some people here today that Trudy knew as students,” Burton said.
Hutchinson never planned on working in the social services sector. In fact, she majored in Spanish and psychology — simply applying at Hetlinger because she needed a job. Now, 44 years later, she has found her career to be very fulfilling.
“It’s kind of like a family. You get to know the people you serve and they become very close,” she said. “It’s worked out well for me and I am happy that the board let me stay. I’ve been through a lot of boards.”
During her almost 30 years, she has overseen major renovations, highly successful capital campaigns — and most recently, the installation of a new ADA-accessible greenhouse and horticultural therapy program, shade structure, kitchen and a multipurpose room.
Hutchinson said the idea started simple with a trip to Fort Scott to visit Tri-Valley Developmental Services to look at their greenhouse.
“That got us really excited about it,” she said.
From there, what began as a $400 project expanded into one of Hutchinson’s final contributions to Hetlinger as executive director — a $1.5 million capital campaign and renovation that will help clients learn life skills, including food preparation, by using a farm to table approach preparing foods from the greenhouse in their new kitchen space.
Tammy Maley, the human resources training coordinator at Hetlinger, has worked with Hutchinson for 23 years. According to Maley, the relationships Hutchinson built with her staff and clients made all the difference.
“Some of the people that we serve have been here for a very long time as well,” Maley said. “She’s been with them through all of those years so she has those close relationships with them that maybe some agencies don’t, because of how long she has been here and how long they have been here.”
Maley said some clients have been coming to Hetlinger as long as Hutchinson has been there.
“They have those really good, close relationships and I think that’s important,” she said. “When you go to some agencies, you don’t always have the executive director know a lot about people that we take care of their whole lines, their families and all of that. She’s had an amazing career.
“I have worked with her closely for quite a few years,” Maley added. “She has been a rock here. Really kept this agency grounded … She’s been a constant through so many changes. She’s handled the changes with grace and patience. It’s been amazing working for her. I learned a lot from her and she’s helped me along the way. I probably wouldn’t be where I am without her.”
Hutchinson’s employees are not the only people who admire her years of service and leadership. She was also recently awarded the Mark Elmore Award for Distinguished Leadership, a statewide recognition for her work with Kansans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“I don’t think it is that big of a deal,” Hutchinson said. “I was just doing my job.”
The former executive director will be officially retiring at the end of the year, after continuing her role during a three-month transition period with Burton.
Burton and Hutchinson said the transition has been going great.
“It’s allowed Jill to settle in and it’s allowed me to get some things done,” Hutchinson said. “I appreciate the board letting us have this time together.”
“I think our personalities mesh really well too,” Burton added. “It’s been fun to get to know Trudy both personally and professionally.”
For Burton, filling Hutchinson’s shoes is both honoring and humbling.
“She’s built a family here,” Burton said. “I can empathize with how tough it might be to have grown this program and she has put her heart into it every single day for the last 44 years. Trudy is often first here and last to leave. She knows our participants and she knows our staff. I know that’s tough to hand over and not only do I want to honor the people that we serve and the people who serve here with us, but honoring Trudy’s legacy and the legacy that is Hetlinger.”
As for Hutchinson, she has nothing in particular in mind for her retirement.
“Basically just clean my house,” she laughed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.