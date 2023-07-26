DSC_0069.JPG

Teams are introduced and lined up prior to the start of the 2021 Lyon County Fair’s ranch rodeo.

 Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette

Today marks the start of the Lyon County Fair with the annual Friends of 4-H picnic, kicking off two weeks of fun-filled and educational activities at the fairgrounds.

According to Corinne Patterson, 4-H youth development and extension agent, 4-Hers will start showcasing their hard work this year with the pet show on Friday and judging at the Anderson Building on Saturday. Community members will be able to enjoy the projects on display starting next Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

