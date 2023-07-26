Today marks the start of the Lyon County Fair with the annual Friends of 4-H picnic, kicking off two weeks of fun-filled and educational activities at the fairgrounds.
According to Corinne Patterson, 4-H youth development and extension agent, 4-Hers will start showcasing their hard work this year with the pet show on Friday and judging at the Anderson Building on Saturday. Community members will be able to enjoy the projects on display starting next Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.
For those outside the 7-18 age range to participate in 4-H, open class opportunities are also available to showcase your work — whether in photography, cooking, horticulture, flowers, antiques, woodworking, needlework and more.
Open class projects can be submitted on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at the Anderson Building.
“Open class is a fun way for the community to get involved and even if kids are not in 4-H, but they’ve been wanting to do it, open class is a great way to get started,” Patterson said.
4-H livestock shows will start Friday morning, Aug. 4 with the beef and rabbit shows.
“Friday night, we have the bucket calf show and through the weekend we have sheep and goats and pigs and poultry and then Monday, we have the Round Robin,” Patterson said. “That’s our competition for all of our youth who have qualified in showmanship and each of the species, so they can qualify in horse, beef, sheep, goats and swine and then they showcase their showing ability for all of those species in the Round Robin. Then later Monday night is our auction, so kind of wrap things up for what people see from the livestock side of things on the fairgrounds and the Anderson building actually closes for the last time that night, too.”
And of course, the fair also provides fun for the whole family with carnival games, rides and grandstand events.
“It really is the best fair because we have an amazing carnival and our fair board does an awesome job of putting on evening grandstand events,” Patterson said. “The carnival, because it is such a great one and there are so many fun rides, the wristband is a great option. You can also buy individual ride tickets if you want to. … I let my 4-Her go too many nights because it is so much fun and it’s cheap entertainment. The grandstand events are also a really fun way to get together as a community. Of course, the big ones are the demolition derby on the last night and the truck and tractor pull on Friday. The ranch rodeo is a lot of fun to go watch. They have an open gate for the antique tractor pull and of course, the 4-H rodeo is a fun one to go to if you want to watch our local rodeo contestants, that’s a free gate as well.”
Additionally, if your child is interested in showing an animal in 4-H, the pee wee rodeo and pee wee showmanship shows are a great opportunity for children aged three to six to get hands-on experience. All they need is a 4-Her with a horse or livestock animal to help.
“If they can’t find somebody that they know, they can look up one of us extension agents,” Patterson added. “We’ll connect them because that’s the way to get young people involved is to let them experience that at a young age and really see what it’s all about and get that fun opportunity.”
Entry forms for the pee wee rodeo are required by Aug. 1.
Community members are also welcome to help support youth in 4-H by sponsoring awards, projects or even purchasing a livestock premium.
“We have some people who donate cash gifts for different project areas like metals and woodworking,” Patterson said. There are different ways like that. Also the banners, we call them banners now, we used to give out trophies but the banners are the fun things for kids right now, so they receive those as awards for winning. Another way is the public livestock auction and that is on Monday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. and that is where a lot of local businesses and a lot of individuals will come out and pay a premium for the animal and then they support 4-Hers by doing that.”
The premium sale is hosted every year by the Lyon County Fair Board. Interested buyers can contact the fair board at 620-342-5014 for a bidding number.
“New this year, the fair board has invited the people who have been buyers in the past to come and eat before the auction,” Patterson added. “So past supporters who the invite has gone to but also, of course, if there was someone with the intent to come out and buy this year, if they want to show up and have something to eat and then go to the sale that’s an option.”
Fair books are available online at https://www.lyon.k-state.edu/4-h/2023%20Fair%20Final%20to%20Print.pdf and can be picked up at the Extension Office and various local businesses.
“I encourage everyone in the community to go out and look at the Anderson Building and go out and look at the livestock projects out there,” Patterson said. “It is our public event and I know it’s easy just to hit the carnival or go to the grandstand events but to really get the feel of the county fair and all the work that goes into it, we want the public to know that they are welcome to come and ask questions of the kids if they see them running around. Ask and learn. A lot of times people are interested and generally want to learn and we have a wealth of knowledge to share. Please come join us at the Lyon County Fair!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.