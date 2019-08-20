Some of the first lessons people learn about driving a car and stoplights are:
Green is for “go.”
Yellow is for “slow down and proceed with caution.”
Red is for “stop.”
It seems at some of Emporia’s stoplights, the rules are:
Green is for “go.”
Yellow is for “go.”
Red is for “keep going.”
Over the summer, we have been observing more cars driving through the red lights at Sixth Avenue and Merchant Street. On many days, you can observe it happening several times.
It is hard to understand the change of why running red lights has suddenly become more common, at least it seems. Maybe it is the new construction happening on the corner that is distracting people, or maybe more people are paying attention to their cell phones instead of the road.
Whatever the distractions, we encourage people to be more aware when driving around town. We don’t want to see any serious accidents.
If you are waiting for a stoplight to turn green, perhaps make sure the other traffic has stopped before venturing into the intersection.
With the college students back in town and school back in session, the streets are busier. Be a little more aware when driving around town.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
Chris, this is the new reality and it is completely in line with traffic in general in Emporia. The 30 MPH speed limit on 6th now means 40 (20 on commercial means 25, or maybe even 30).
This is particularly frightening at 6th and Commercial when a heavily loaded semi accelerates through the intersection rather than stop. I have personally seen cattle trucks get near 40 mph as they approach the railroad tracks on Commercial.
Riding bicycles and skateboards on the sidewalks downtown simply means go ahead and do it, and invite some friends.
Driving with one’s headlights on during the rain (when the wipers are on, which is state law, and has been for several years) simply means keeping them off while driving in or around Emporia. And that applies to city and county employees when they’re on the job.
The law says we’re not to text or use a cell phone while driving. I see that 20-30 times a day and that’s just going to and from town. Jaywalking was made illegal because it is dangerous, but you can see parents carrying their kids across busy roads and streets umpteen times a day. Heck, traffic even stops to let them cross illegally (I always want to lower my window and remind them that they are just a matter of mere feet to a legal crosswalk.) this must be considered a fine civics lesson for the kiddies.
BOTTOM LINE: Laws are pointless unless they’re enforced.
