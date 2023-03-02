The Lady Hornets saw their season come to an end with a 71-57 loss to Central Oklahoma in the first round of the MIAA Championship Tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City on Wednesday night.
The Bronchos scored the first eight points of the game and led 13-4 with 4:19 left in the first quarter. Kylee Scheer beat the buzzer with a three-pointer to pull Emporia State within 17-14 after the first period. That sparked a 10-2 run for the Lady Hornets and Victoria Price's hoop and harm three-point play with 7:41 left in the second gave Emporia State their first lead of the game at 21-20.
Faith Paramore hit a three-pointer to give ESU a 23-21 lead with 6:16 left in the half. The teams traded baskets for the next three minutes before the Bronchos went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Victoria Price scored on a breakaway layup to end the half and send the Lady Hornets to the locker room trailing 37-30.
The Bronchos scored the first 14 points of the second half to take a 51-30 lead with 4:13 left in the third. The lead would eventually reach 23 points before the Lady Hornets closed the game on an 11-2 run for the final score.
Victoria Price and Faith Paramore both scored 10 points to lead Emporia State, who played without the MIAA's leading scorer Tre'Zure Jobe. She sat out due to a shoulder injury suffered in the Lady Hornets final regular season game against Washburn. Emporia State concludes its season with a 14-15 record.
