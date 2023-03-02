ESU WBB MIAA
MSH Photography

The Lady Hornets saw their season come to an end with a 71-57 loss to Central Oklahoma in the first round of the MIAA Championship Tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City on Wednesday night.

The Bronchos scored the first eight points of the game and led 13-4 with 4:19 left in the first quarter. Kylee Scheer beat the buzzer with a three-pointer to pull Emporia State within 17-14 after the first period. That sparked a 10-2 run for the Lady Hornets and Victoria Price's hoop and harm three-point play with 7:41 left in the second gave Emporia State their first lead of the game at 21-20.

