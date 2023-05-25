Brooklyn Jones

Lebo/Waverly's Brooklyn Jones

 Eric Rinehart/Special to The Gazette

The Lyon County All-League softball teams were announced, and area schools are well represented.

Lebo/Waverly has four first-teamers: pitcher Abi Jones, infielders Saige Hadley and Katie Wagner and outfielder Brooklyn Jones.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.