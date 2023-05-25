The Lyon County All-League softball teams were announced, and area schools are well represented.
Lebo/Waverly has four first-teamers: pitcher Abi Jones, infielders Saige Hadley and Katie Wagner and outfielder Brooklyn Jones.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Lyon County All-League softball teams were announced, and area schools are well represented.
Lebo/Waverly has four first-teamers: pitcher Abi Jones, infielders Saige Hadley and Katie Wagner and outfielder Brooklyn Jones.
Four Southern Lyon County players earned second-team honors: pitcher Drew Hagg, infielders Grace Coughlin and Kayla Steinke and outfielder Jayden Nuessen.
Both teams had two honorable mentions. Lebo/Waverly’s Abbie Shields and Allison Konrade and SLC’s Karsyn Young and Keilee Finnerty.
2022-23 LYON COUNTY ALL LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS
First Team
Pitcher
Abi Jones Lebo/Waverly So.
Alexandra Crook Burlingame Sr.
Catcher
Gracie Simmons Burlingame Sr.
Infield
Saige Hadley Lebo/Waverly So.
Joselyn Simmons Burlingame So.
Olivia Lacey MdCV Jr.
Kate Wagner Lebo/Waverly Fr.
Outfield
Akyra Traver MdCV Fr.
Isabelle Masters Burlingame Jr.
Brooklyn Jones Lebo/Waverly Sr.
Utility
Jenna Moon Burlingame Jr.
Second Team
Pitcher
Drew Haag So. Lyon County Sr.
Kelsey Rice MdCV Jr.
Catcher
Kyla Vogeler MdCV Sr.
Infield
Gracen Stahl MdCV Fr.
Savannah Short Burlingame Jr.
Grace Coughlin So. Lyon County Jr.
Kayla Steinke So. Lyon County Fr.
Outfield
Jayden Nuessen So. Lyon County So.
Katie Calderwood MdCV Sr.
Utility
Haylea Bethell MdCV Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ella Reed MdCV Fr.
Alyssa McCurdy MdCV Sr.
Karsyn Young So. Lyon County Sr.
Keilee Finnerty So. Lyon County So.
Abbie Shields Lebo/Waverly Sr.
Allison Konrade Lebo/Waverly Fr.
Emleigh Short Burlingame So.
Starla Bennett Burlingame Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.