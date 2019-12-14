Floyd and Terri McCracken will be missed by all in our community.
Floyd, a true friend, started their business from “scratch.” His hard work, dedication and reputation surely helped the business grow. Floyd was also smart, by choosing the “right” location to expand it. Floyd’s Inc., with that beautiful sign, which he loved, on Industrial Street; a landmark and reputation known far and wide.
Terri worked so hard, keeping the books, building a real estate company, owning and running the Antique Mall. Floyd and Terri gave their time to the community as well, involved with many things.
Terri was the beginning of the “Emporia Friends of the Zoo.” Floyd was a city commissioner and also the mayor. He made a very good mayor due to his common sense, in a world where “common sense is not so common.”
Floyd and Terri’s influence is felt now, and far into the future. Friends who always had time for anyone who stopped by to visit. They spent their last months and days at the Presbyterian Manor, where they also appreciated visitors. Using Floyd’s own words, “This is the best place I’ve ever been.” A great place to be and a great place to visit, with such caring staff giving extra attention to each resident.
This letter is condensed because their lives and accomplishments, even if we tried to list a fraction of them, would fill many papers. Yes, we will all miss you, Floyd and Terri.
Larry and Carol Magsam
Emporia
