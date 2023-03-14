Barbara White Walker was kind before kindness became trendy.
When friends and former employees at The Emporia Gazette reminisced about her, “kind” was one of the first words that came to their minds.
“She really cared about what happened to people,” said former Managing Editor Patrick Kelley. “She always tried to be kind. She was a wonderful employer.”
Walker, 86, died Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Ariz.
She was the daughter of noted journalist and author William Lindsay White and wife Kathrine Klinkenberg White, who had adopted her from war-ravaged London, and the granddaughter of Gazette founder William Allen White, who as editor had wielded influence both nationally and internationally.
Walker’s life experiences surely had honed her empathy and her natural tendency to treat people well and to help when and where she could.
She had been born Feb. 28, 1937, in Ipswich, England, and had lived in World War II London during Nazi Germany’s Blitzkrieg (lightning war), which included bombings of the city in 1940 and 1941. Circumstances had caused her to be placed in an orphanage there.
At the same time, Emporia newsman William Lindsay White was in London to cover the European Theater for CBS Radio. He met the young child while volunteering as time allowed in a London orphanage.
The Whites soon determined they would adopt the child and bring her to the United States, which they did, by way of Portugal, in Feb. 1941. The weight limit for the airplane they flew out in caused White not to be able to bring along a second child — a boy — the couple also had wanted to adopt.
White chronicled Barbara’s life, travels, and subsequent adoption in his best-selling book, “Journey for Margaret,” published in 1941. Life Magazine ran an article that same year.
The story intrigued readers so much that in 1942 the book was adapted into a screenplay for a movie of the same name.
Popular actors Robert Young and Larraine Day starred as John and Nora Davis, pseudonyms for W.L. and Kathrine White. The film, which had quickly become a hit, introduced child actress Margaret O’Brien as Margaret Davis, Barbara’s pseudonym.
She now was a member of a newspaper family that was known nationally and, to some extent, internationally, and would cause news media to dart in and out of her life from then on.
Barbara White had grown up in New York City and graduated from the Nightingale Bamford School, where she was president of her senior class. Because she loved California, she chose to attend Stanford University over her father’s strong preference for Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Mass.
There, she met her future husband, Paul David Walker. She left school early to marry him on June 22, 1957, in the First Congregational Church in Emporia. They enjoyed nearly 66 years of marriage together.
Here they come again
Although the wedding cake was late — it did not arrive until days after the wedding — Life Magazine and other media were there on time to cover the event. (Emporia women hurriedly baked enough cakes within three or four hours to ensure the sweets were on hand for the wedding reception.)
To support the couple while David Walker was in graduate school, she worked in the physics department at Harvard University and also worked for Morris Schwartz, the Brandeis professor who was memorialized in “Tuesdays with Morrie,” by Mitch Albom.
A life-long learner, she took a course in commercial art, and later took courses in therapy, counseling, and reading skills at the University of Oklahoma.
In 1972, after W.L. White was stricken with cancer, the Walkers and their four children moved to Emporia, and the couple became involved not only in the newspaper but in the community.
Good reading and writing skills were important to Walker, so she became a reading tutor at Walnut Elementary School and Emporia State University. She was a founding board member of the Emporia Community Foundation and volunteered on numerous boards here, including the Educational Improvement Committee and committees related to the Court Appointed Special Advocate service through SOS.
Her early work at The Gazette included writing a weekly cooking column and, occasionally, editorials.
After W.L. White’s death in July 1973, Kathrine White took over as The Gazette’s Editor. Barbara Walker became Editor in Sept. 1988, after Kathrine White’s death in Aug. 1988, and remained in that position until the Walkers sold the newspaper to their son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Ashley Knecht Walker, in 2018. Barbara Walker then became Editor Emeritus and Senior Editor of The Gazette, positions she held until her death. David Walker became Publisher.
Meanwhile, media interest in The Gazette and the White family didn’t fade away. Noted journalists stopped in to visit when they were in the area. The New York Times published a story about Barbara Walker being the third-generation family member to take over The Gazette. A C-SPAN news team came to Emporia in 1995 to cover the anniversary of the small-town newspaper that had been owned by the same family for 100 years. When modern technology prompted The Gazette to sell its printing press and email the day’s newspaper file out of town to be printed, Tom Brokaw of NBC News came to cover The Gazette’s last press run.
But being the focus of news stories didn’t come naturally to Barbara Walker. She much preferred to be on the other side of the reporter’s notebook, as she alluded to in an editorial after the C-SPAN crew left.
“I don’t know why it is, but some people love publicity and others do not. I am one of the ‘do nots,’” she wrote, before using self-deprecating humor to make her point. “I am a pro when it comes to asking questions, but ask me to tell you about myself and my family, and I either freeze or sound like a one-person Fibber McGee and Mollie Show.”
Despite the media interviews that made her uncomfortable -- but never impolite or inhospitable -- The White family connection sometimes brought new friends into her life in unusual ways.
It was Barbara’s grandfather who inadvertently had drawn Dr. Gould and Nancy Garcia to Emporia, where they met and formed a close friendship with the Walkers.
Although Nancy Garcia had grown up in Pennsylvania and Boston and Gould Garcia was a southerner reared in Florida, both had read and marveled at William Allen White’s editorial, “Mary White.” The piece, which was required reading in both of their school districts, expressed both a father’s pride in his daughter with the Peter Pan attitude and his grief over her death at the age of 16 in a horseback riding accident.
“That was taught all over the country in my day,” Garcia said. “That had something to do with our deciding to settle here. The Midwest was a wonderful compromise for us. …” (Nancy Garcia remained in Emporia after Dr. Garcia’s death in September 2022.)
Meeting and becoming friends with W.A. White’s granddaughter and husband was almost a stroke of fate. The couples enjoyed many evenings of dinner and conversations in one of their homes.
“It was always lively,” Garcia said. “There was no topic that was off-limits. We discussed it all. … She was broadly informed. I always felt like I learned something every time we got together.”
With the couples’ children so close in age, child-rearing and problem-solving were frequent topics, too.
“I think the friends you form when you’re younger and have children, those are the closest friends you’ll ever have,” Garcia said. “You learn from one another. These kids don’t come with a rule book, so we made up our own rules.”
The women also shared a tendency to find humor in almost everything, and that strengthened the bond between them.
“She was just a good person, and her sense of humor is what stands out to me,” Garcia said, “and her love of animals and children.”
Animals. Oops
Judith Price, Kathrine White’s secretary who became the Walkers’ secretary, also remarked on Barbara Walker’s love of children and animals.
Occasionally, Walker brought one or both of her Scotties to work with her. Around that time, a hairdresser had come into the newsroom with a basket of kittens to give away. Price and another newsroom employee took one, intending to share it. Price eventually became the sole keeper of the cat, named Dogma, and brought it to work in a bird cage.
“People would come in to pet the therapy cat,” Price said, adding she had taken it into Walker’s office with her, too.
When Walker brought in her dog, he did what male dogs often do when they sniff a new scent: he marked his territory with urine.
“She was taken back,” Price said.
That may have been the end of cats in the office, but Walker did not hold a grudge. When one of Price’s pets was run over and killed, “she wrote me a really nice note about it being a tragedy,” Price said. “She was very thoughtful.”
Sometimes, Gazette employees returned that thoughtfulness in unusual ways.
Employee Jim Pitchford showed Walker his gratitude by writing a song for her, Price recalled.
“He came in and sang and played the guitar for her, and that was great,” Price said. “She really appreciated it.”
Hospitality and history
Reporter and later Lifestyles Editor Lea Markowitz Ringler and her husband Darrell unexpectedly received an upstairs tour of Red Rocks, the White home, when Kathrine White and the Walkers were hosts for a belated Gazette Christmas celebration.
Guests had been asked to confine themselves to the first floor, where guests were mingling and Tom Tholen was playing mood music in the background, as he often did for White parties. Ringler recalled a large coat rack, loaded with winter coats, had been set up in front of the staircase.
Barbara Walker and Darrell Ringler began chatting and soon she asked, “Do you want to see the rest of the house?”
Walker — a small, slender woman — shoved the heavy coat rack out of the way and led the Ringlers upstairs.
“We had like the grand tour of the upper level, with her describing, ‘This is where Herbert Hoover slept,’ ‘This is how Mary’s bed pulled out,’” Ringler said. “… She just had story after story after story that all went back to her childhood, and it just stuck with me.
“She was so personable and so full of history. She enjoyed relating the history,” Ringler said. “… She lived a larger-than-life existence, at least for Emporia.”
Barbara Walker is survived by her husband, David; their children, Kathrine W. (John) Schlageck of Manhattan, Michael P. Walker of Iowa, Caroline W. (Hines) Trulock of Richmond, Texas, and Christopher W. (Ashley) Walker of Emporia; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Anna McKeown-Howes of London, England. She was predeceased by her parents and two grandchildren.
Burial at Maplewood Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Paul David and Barbara White Walker Fund at the Emporia Community Foundation, 527 Commercial St. #B, Emporia KS 66801.
