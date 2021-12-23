They might be called Dream Pops Bites. But some of the frozen treats contain a potential nightmare ingredient, so they're being recalled.
The Food and Drug Administration reports four flavors of the snacks could contain milk, which is not listed among the ingredients. The website Switch4Good estimates more than six million U.S. adults have dairy allergies.
The recall involves Berry Dreams, Birthday Cake, Cookie Dough and Vanilla Sky flavors. The packages show “best by” dates on the bottom between Tuesday, June 28 and Friday, October 21, 2022.
The FDA has one allergic reaction report from the products so far.
People who purchased the products can return them to stores for a refund. More information is available by emailing support@dream-pops.com.
