Two tasty yet simple recipes with vegetables as stars were the focus of the Healthy Cooking: Veggie Basics class Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, at Emporia Public Library.
Public Services Librarian Molly Chenault demonstrated how to prepare Moroccan Carrot Salad and Zucchini Patties with the aid of the library’s Charlie Cart, an all-in-one portable kitchen.
“Both recipes are quick and simple to make, inexpensive, and feature vegetables that can be found at the farmers’ market,” Chenault said. “In fact, this is a very inexpensive meal. I purchased all the ingredients for both dishes this morning at Good’s Cash Saver, and my total was just $30 with tax.”
The ingredients would easily yield eight servings, bringing the per person meal total to less than four dollars. A number of the ingredients are common staple items, so for many households, the meal cost per person would be even less.
Jason Kovac attended the Veggie Basics class because he enjoyed the last event hosted by the library.
“I thought I’d like to try one of those simple ones without too many ingredients,” Kovac said. “I enjoyed the last one and decided to come to more of them.”
Emporia State University art education majors Frances Tsounis and Jamie Kalen were attending their first library cooking demonstration.
“We love renting out movies and we love coming by the library to scope out the scene,” Tsounis said. “We are very new to cooking.”
The recipes each contain only a few ingredients, and there’s no cooking involved in making the Moroccan Carrot Salad. The recipe features grated carrots, shallots, parsley, raisins, and a light dressing with lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, cumin, and coriander. The salad is robust enough to keep well for up to a week in the refrigerator. Chenault noted that the flavors just get better with time.
“The cumin is really good in the salad,” Tsounis commented.
Kalen and Tsounis are roommates and enjoy preparing meals at home.
“It’s good to know that cooking doesn’t need to always be precise to be delicious,” Kalen said, after watching the mixing and preparation for the Zucchini Patties.
The Zucchini Patties ingredient list is a short one: grated zucchini, eggs, flour, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, onion, and salt to taste. Chenault cautioned that, because zucchini is bland, more salt adds more flavor. She explained that it’s easy to ensure a correct consistency by adding either flour or a tiny amount of water to the mixture, and that exact measurements are not as important in this type of dish.
“You don’t measure cheese with a measuring cup,” Chenault admonished. “You measure cheese with your heart.”
Recipe handouts for both Moroccan Carrot Salad and Zucchini Patties are available at the library. The library cooking class is a monthly feature. In September, HOTT (Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow) members will be teaching attendees how to make some traditional Hispanic dishes.
For information about all the library’s upcoming programs, contact the Emporia Public Library at 620-340-6462, stop by 110 E. Sixth Ave., or visit them online at emporialibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.