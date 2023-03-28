Would-be Pokémon trainers converged on the Emporia Public Library Saturday afternoon for the first ever Pokémon party.
The event was inspired by one young Pokémon fan who saw a need for this kind of gathering.
A frequent attendee of library events, 11-year-old Isaac Munoz wrote a letter to the library in November when he realized that none of the events he was attending were dedicated to the franchise.
“A long, long time ago when I was like seven, I found out about Pokémon and I just got sucked in,” he said. “I saw how they did events and I wanted them to do a Pokémon event because there’s nothing around here that’s Pokémon-related where kids can just get together and do Pokémon.”
Isaac has more than 400 “regular” Pokémon cards, and more than 100 “really good” cards that he’ll never part with. He envisioned an event where likeminded kids could get together and show off their prized cards, trade cards, do crafts and meet new friends. After talking to his mother, Jessica Munoz, Isaac wrote a letter to the library.
“Sometimes I feel bored trading cards with the same people at school,” he wrote. “So it would be awesome to meet new people with new cards!”
Library staff wrote back to the enthusiastic fifth-grader shortly after receiving his letter and plans for an event were soon underway. Isaac said he was beyond excited when he found out the library was going to run with his idea.
“It felt amazing. I was just so happy,” he said with a laugh. “I was like running around my house.”
Jessica Munoz confirmed that her son was over the moon.
“He was on the verge of tears,” she said.
Munoz said Isaac has had to purchase a lot of his cards himself, or earn them on his own.
“I didn’t realize how big of a following there was,” she said.
Munoz was not at all surprised that her son would inspire a popular event to take place.
“It doesn’t surprise me from him,” she said. “He likes to make things happen and he’s very persistent. He’ll figure out a way. It’s pretty cool to see that his idea [started this.]”
Youth services assistant Gloria Jurado said Isaac played a big role in planning the event, too. Library staff invited him to come in to discuss what he’d like to see and he came more than prepared to talk about it.
“We planned kind of what we thought would work but the exciting thing was actually Isaac came in to meet with all of us and pulled out this piece of paper with his notes and told us exactly what he wanted to do,” she said. “It was mostly him.”
Jurado wasn’t expecting the event to take off as well as it did, though she said she started suspecting it might be successful when more and more children started asking questions closer to the event.
“I kept getting questions like, ‘how many Pokémon cards can I bring?’” she said.
While Jurado had suggested bringing “a few” to trade, many kids showed up Saturday with binders full of cards to show off.
“I’m seeing full binders and hundreds and hundreds of cards. It’s very exciting,” she added.
Jurado said she “absolutely” sees the library hosting more Pokémon parties in the future.
The library’s next fun event is a “Bluey”-themed family literacy night from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. April 25. You can learn more about upcoming events at www.emporialibrary.org.
