If you need to rest after the thrill of the NCAA men's basketball finals, the Tuesday evening weather might not help you.
The National Weather Service advises there's a 40% chance for scattered thunderstorms during the evening. But the storms are not expected to be severe.
Wednesday may be the bigger weather concern. A Fire Weather Watch is posed for Chase County, along with points north and west.
The humidity is expected to be as low as 17%, with northwest wind gusts reaching 45 miles per hour in some places.
Thursday could see gusts as high as 50 miles per hour, with the fire risk primarily west of the Kansas Turnpike.
The chance for rain should go away in Emporia after Tuesday night. But a freezing remains likely Friday night, with a forecast low of 29 degrees
