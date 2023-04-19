Two ESU professors may be getting their positions back, following rulings this month from the Kansas Office of Administrative Hearings.
According to documents obtained by the Kansas Reflector and ESU Bulletin, associate social sciences, sociology and criminology professor Amanda Miracle and associate math and economics professor Rob Catlett have been reinstated after being informed they would be terminated at the end of the semester.
Catlett and Miracle were two of the 33 ESU professors that were informed that they would be let go at the end of the semester as the university moved to “realign” its offerings under the Kansas Board of Regents approved Workforce Management Framework in September.
Multiple ESU professors filed appeals with the OAH following the September terminations, many of which were conducted without faculty members knowing why they were terminated or why their programs were being "realigned."
On Feb. 27, the Kansas Supreme Court denied a request from Miracle and Christopher Lovett, two tenured professors at Emporia State University, to halt the controversial appeal hearings. In the request, attorneys for Lovett and Miracle argued that the professors were required to present evidence of wrongful termination, but were not allowed to ask questions, gather information or view documents from ESU or KBOR, or provide their own witnesses.
According to the Kansas Reflector, the university's vague reasons for termination were driving forces in the ruling that lead to Catlett and Miracle's reinstatement.
"Jennifer Barton, the presiding officer and administrative law judge who handled appeals for Miracle and Catlett, wrote in her rulings that the open-ended language makes it impossible to determine which factors were the actual reason for the professors’ dismissal," the newspaper wrote. "The language even implies that none of the listed items apply and perhaps other undisclosed reasons exist."
The Emporia Gazette requested the OAH rulings on Tuesday, but has not received a response as of the time of publication.
The Gazette also reached out to ESU Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson about the reinstatements on Monday evening. At the time, Larson said she believed the information to be inaccurate.
"Emporia State appreciates the Office of Administrative Hearings and their time, effort and energy," the university said in a statement Wednesday "While ESU has received these initial decisions, there are several decisions that have yet to be issued. The university will continue to move forward with our plans to restructure and invest in the successful elevation of our academic programs.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
