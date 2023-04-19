ESU Emporia State
Courtesy photo

Two ESU professors may be getting their positions back, following rulings this month from the Kansas Office of Administrative Hearings.

According to documents obtained by the Kansas Reflector and ESU Bulletin, associate social sciences, sociology and criminology professor Amanda Miracle and associate math and economics professor Rob Catlett have been reinstated after being informed they would be terminated at the end of the semester.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.