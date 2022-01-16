NEWTON – The Emporia High boys wrestling team placed 11th out of 34 teams at the Newton Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday.
Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (145) took first place in his weight class while Bobby Trujillo (195) was fifth and Lukas Hainline (126), Davian White (182) and Josiah Bradley (275) were each seventh.
Spartan head coach Brook Medrano said that his team “wrestled amazing” against “the toughest competition in the state.”
“The guys are stepping on the mat and believing they can wrestle with anyone,” he said. “I don't care about wins and losses as a coach, I care about effort. When the effort is right, the wins come. These young men are definitely surprising a lot of people and more to come. Coach Spaulding and myself are very proud coaches right now.’
Braxton Malone (106) went 1-2, Isaiah Hernandez (120) went 0-2, David Tucker (132) went 2-2, Logan Anderson (132) went 0-2, Brayden Criger (152) went 1-2, Owen Brown (160) went 0-2 and Jesse Ultreras (170) went 1-2.
Newton won the tournament with 164 points while Blue Valley Southwest was second with 119.5, Goddard was third with 113.5 and Washburn Rural was fourth with 111.5.
Emporia finished with 66 points.
The Spartans will host a dual tournament this Saturday. Matches are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
