The Emporia City Commission discussed plans to improve the city’s disc golf facilities during Wednesday’s short study session.
City manager Mark McAnarney said that he had met with Mayor Rob Gilligan, Dynamic Discs tournament and special projects director Doug Bjerkaas and city park supervisor Damon Adkins about how the city could partner with Dynamic Discs to help Emporia stay relevant in the disc golf world.
“I think today we’d recommend we go ahead with the phase one,” McAnarney said.
The first phase of the proposed project involves the redesign and beautification of the Jones Park course, which would cost between $60,000-$345,000 depending on “if we were to get everything we wanted done to the park,” Bjerkaas said when he addressed the commission on Sept. 8.
That phase could involve installing a new 18-hole championship course, redoing the existing equipment on the course to make them more memorable and unique, removing some trees to allow heavily wooded areas to be used for the course, putting in benches, placing posts and cables to better delineate the out of bounds markers, paving the gravel parking lot at Jones East along with adding a direct entrance from Lincoln Street and adding fountains to the ponds.
Bjerkaas said on Sept. 8 that time was of the essence because Dynamic Discs wanted some of the most important tasks to be completed prior to the Dynamic Discs Open in late April 2022 and especially for the 2022 PDGA Professional World Disc Golf Championships in late August, which, he said, “might be the biggest tournament in the history of disc golf.”
He told the commission then that the cost of the immediate needs was $57,000.
On Wednesday, McAnarney said that the city was willing to contribute the $57,000. That money would come from the special parks fund, which is specifically earmarked for projects such as these and is not diverted from funds that might otherwise be used for infrastructure or other important city functions.
McAnarney said that Dynamic Discs’ proposed phase two was something to be looked at next year and that, concerning the costs, “I actually think they’re pretty high.” The second phase — which would cost $25,000 per year — would be the regular maintenance of Emporia’s courses.
In other business, Public Works director Dean Grant presented a contract to receive construction, bidding and inspection services from BG Consultants for the Lift Station No. 2 project in an amount not to exceed $215,036.
BG Consultants has already provided design services for the work on Lift Station No. 1, Lift Station No. 2 and Lift Station No. 15, and Grant said that this supplemental contract would help ensure the Lift Station No. 2 project is done correctly.
“I’d like to have BG use their expertise, not only for the construction but also for the specs that they wrote so that I don’t have to sit down and try to read them all and know them by heart to make those decisions on the construction,” he said.
Grant said that there is room in the budget for this contract.
“That’s assuming … that our bids stay roughly what the engineer has estimated,” he said.
Gilligan commented that lift station work is “a pretty competitive market” which should hopefully keep the bidding prices within budget.
The contract will be voted on during next week’s action session at 1:30 p.m. next Wednesday.
