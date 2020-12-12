Wellnitz Tree Care Plant Health Care Manager Skyler Delmott was helping with a client when he noticed two large trees in the yard. Not thinking much of the trees at the time, one of the trees would soon be named as the 2020 State Champion Trees of Kansas.
Champion Trees of Kansas is a program through the Kansas Forest Service to bring awareness to the largest trees in the state.
Delmott just finished the job for the client and moved on, "but I kept thinking that I should go over and just measure those trees," he said.
A year passed by and he never got back to do so. When he was working at another client's house in Osage City, he noticed how big the tree was in their backyard.
"They had a white poplar in their backyard and I was like, man, that is the biggest white poplar I have ever seen," Delmott said. Out of curiosity, he went to the Champion Trees of Kansas website and discovered that the tree was a registered champion tree in 2015.
The current homeowners had no idea and the previous homeowner that the tree was awarded under had moved away and did not tell anyone. So, Delmott called CTK and updated the information.
"That got me thinking, I should really go back and measure [those two trees from last year]," he said.
He called the client to discover that they had moved, but Coco Wallace is the new homeowner. Coincidentally, Wallace is also a client of Wellnitz. She moved into the house at the end of March.
"When we were looking at the house, that was part of the things we really loved about the home when we were going to buy it," Wallace said There are two osage-orange trees on her property, but one is bigger than the other.
"So, I gave her a call and I said 'hey, I think your tree is probably really close to a state champion, but I do not know. Would you mind if I come over and measure it?'," he said.
Wallace shared that Delmott was concerned that one of the trees might have actually been two trees grown together. After he measured and examined the tree, he knew there was only one. He believed that the tree was close to the two co-champion trees.
He filled out a nomination form in July for KFS to list: the common and scientific name, circumference, height, crown spread, day he measured the tree, location, condition of tree and the owner's name.
Typically, KFS will send two men to do official measurements for the trees. However, due to the ongoing novel coronavirus, they only sent one man in August. Delmott asked if he could be involved in the official process out of curiosity.
"I was able to help him with the tape measure and stuff like that," he said. "He taught me about the process, it was really interesting to get to do all of that."
In September, Delmott had not heard back about the tree. So, he looked at the CTK website to discover that the tree was registered as a 2020 State Champion with a circumference of 19.9 feet, 64 feet tall and a crown spread of 83 feet which gave the tree a total of 324 points.
He explained that KFS looks for champion trees in the state by measuring circumference, height and crown spread to get a total number of points. One point for every inch in circumference, one point for every foot in height and one point divided by four for every foot in crown spread.
Delmott was hesitant to guess how old the tree is, but he assumes the tree is at least over 100-years-old. "That deserves to be taken care of and preserved and identified as such. At the same time, for tree nerds like me, it is significant," he said. "It is pretty neat. It is the only tree we have in Emporia that is a state champion tree.
"There is nothing super special about it other than it is the largest tree in the state, but I mean nobody is coming out and putting a plaque on the tree. The tree is not necessarily protected in any way because of it, it is just kind of trying to bring attention to the fact that hey, we have some large trees in our landscape and they are something that deserves to be protected and cared for. They are very long lived organisms in our environment."
The larger a tree is, the older the tree is. So, Delmott explained that KFS is looking for landmark and historic trees. Trees acted like guideposts for settlers moving to and from the plains. KFS is maintaining and expanding a searchable database with over 143 trees in the state currently.
"Statewide, it is pretty neat to have one in our county," he said. "A lot of them do tend to occur up in northeast Kansas because they tend to get a little bit more rain than we have, and just naturally they are a little bit more forested than we are."
As an arborist, Delmott feels cool that he was in a position to stop, question how large the tree was and do some investigation to see where the tree compares to others in the state.
"I am thinking about putting a bench out there so people can sit underneath it, because it is really beautiful," Wallace said. "When you are under the tree and you look up into it, because the branches [grew] all twisty up in there, you do not realize how big it is until you are underneath it."
Wallace encourages anyone to stop by the tree to admire and appreciate the beauty, "I want other people to enjoy what we enjoy," she said.
The 2020 State Champion Tree can be seen at the corner of Morningside Drive and 18th Avenue. Visit KFS at https://www.kansasforests.org/kansas_forest_services/championtrees.html for more information and to see other state champion trees across the state.
