It took just three minutes for Emporia High School to make a statement and get on the board in a 3-1 victory over Centennial League rival Manhattan at Emporia High School on Thursday night.
Junior forward Zander Keosybounheuang scored the opening goal for the Spartans, who jumped on Manhattan early when it scored another goal just five minutes later. Senior midfielder Giovanni Garcilazo made it 2-0 Emporia just eight minutes in.
“I thought we jumped on them,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “It was nice to be able to play the first 20 minutes and show the intensity. We’ve learned against some other teams that if we don’t match intensity, teams will beat us that way. It was nice to see the intensity and balance being on point.”
“It was very important to get the early lead because it gives the team a lot of confidence early on and it makes it harder for the other team to come back,” Garcilazo said.
Manhattan would cut the lead in half when Issac Thompson scored on a penalty kick, but neither team would score again until after halftime. Senior forward Jefry Linares scored on a free kick in the 48th minute to regain the two-goal lead.
Even though the team scored two of its three goals early, it was the way the team played in the first 20 minutes of the second half that got Ibarra excited.
“I thought the first 20 minutes of the second half were our best 20 minutes of the entire season,” Ibarra said. “Our guys understood the urgency of being up 2-1, but at any minute they can put one in and even things out, and I was happy to see that. I’m very satisfied with the win, especially with how the guys played in the second half.”
Emporia and Manhattan is always a big matchup in the Centennial League, and coming away with a win was big for Garcilazo.
“This was a big win for us,” Garcilazo said. “We lost two important games and we couldn’t afford to lose this one.”
Emporia (8-2) will host Trinity Academy on Oct. 4 at 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.