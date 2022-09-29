Giovanni Garcilazo

Giovanni Garcilazo possesses the ball against Manhattan on Thursday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

It took just three minutes for Emporia High School to make a statement and get on the board in a 3-1 victory over Centennial League rival Manhattan at Emporia High School on Thursday night.

Junior forward Zander Keosybounheuang scored the opening goal for the Spartans, who jumped on Manhattan early when it scored another goal just five minutes later. Senior midfielder Giovanni Garcilazo made it 2-0 Emporia just eight minutes in.

