Parker Leeds

Parker Leeds led Emporia with 17 points in its win over Coffeyville on Thursday night.

 Carmen Leeds/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia High School boys basketball team began the Ralph Miller Classic with a convincing opening-round win over Coffeyville on Thursday.

“We got off to a really good start and had a lot of guys contribute,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “This was a fun one to watch and our guys were happy for each other.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.