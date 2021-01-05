An Emporia family celebrated the end of the year with a daring rescue, thanks to some quick actions from the community.
Around 2 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 19, Max Sielert let his 13-year-old Golden Retriever named Bruce out to use the restroom. A few minutes later, Bruce was nowhere to be found.
With the help of social media and a string of miraculous coincidences, Bruce was found and rescued out of Neosho River on Dec. 22.
“We let him out back and he normally goes 15, 20 feet to do his business then comes back in,” Sielert said. “For some reason that night, I went back out a couple minutes later to let him in and he wasn’t [there].”
Max grabbed a flashlight and searched his neighborhood with no luck. Max and his wife, Beth, searched all day Sunday and Monday. Then, they called the animal shelter. Max and Beth’s friends took to social media to spread the word that Bruce was missing.
Tuesday afternoon, Jennifer Meares took her dog on a walk in Campus Woods.
“I typically go there when it is nice out,” Meares said. “For whatever reason, I took a different route that time. I usually just do the normal trail, but I saw there was a bike trail more of a dirt trail and I had my dog.”
Four minutes into their walk, they heard a whimper. She thought her mind was playing tricks on her, so they continued walking. Then, they heard the whimper again.
“We looked around, then I looked down into the river bank and we saw a dog,” Meares said. “I call out to the dog, the dog kind of looks up at me, I look around to see maybe if the owner was near.”
She explained that sometimes people let their dogs explore the area and the riverbank, but when she noticed there was nobody else around — she knew something was wrong. Meares immediately called the Sheriff’s Office Animal Control office for help.
“I was just a nervous wreck during the entire thing until help arrived,” she recalled. “Just crying out and praying out.”
Angela Spellman arrived at Campus Woods to bike when she saw Animal Control Officer Felipe Perez coming out. She asked if everything was okay and he informed her that there was a lost dog.
Offering to help, Perez told Spellman that it was okay. So, she began biking until she saw Meares.
“I looked over there and the dog was like, standing as close to the bank as he could get,” Spellman said. “Because there wasn’t an edge for him to stand, on he was submerged in the water.”
Bruce was on the opposite side of the rive from Meares and Spellman. animal control went around to the other side to rescue Bruce, but he decided to swim across the river toward Spellman and Meares.
“I saw Bruce’s picture on the lost animal site a few days prior and saw that he was 13,” Spellman said. “I thought ‘Oh, my dog is 13 and that would be so sad to have an elderly dog like that lost.’ So, I shimmed down the embankment.”
Recalling the embankment to be steep, she was unsure how she got down safely to reach Bruce.
“He was just shivering, poor little thing,” Spellman said. “So, I took off my [pink] jacket and put it around Bruce trying to warm him up.”
She jokingly said that Bruce looks good in pink. Two more bikers came to help out and animal control called the Sielerts.
“[On Tuesday] we were sitting here talking and I about gave up,” Max said. “Then the phone rings, it was animal control.”
Max said that it was unbelievable and exciting, he was almost in tears when he heard the good news. Perez informed Max and Beth that Bruce had been found alive, but he was stuck in the river. Once Max and Beth arrived, Max climbed down the embankment to help Spellman, another biker and Bruce get out.
“It took the three of us at the bottom of the river and help pull Bruce out of there,” Spellman said. “Then, we were all having to help each other out of there because it was so steep.”
Beth said that she never dreamed he could travel so far, because Bruce is old with hip problems.
Now, Bruce is back home and doing just fine. He had a plate of turkey when he got home, Spellman said with a laugh.
“First night back he slept all night, he was so exhausted,” Max said. “[And most of the next morning, but he has really come around since then and he is back to normal.”
Spellman said that if it wasn’t for Meares spotting him, who knows what could have happened. She said that she would have not spotted Bruce because her eyes were focused on the bike trail, not the river bank.
“[Meares] is the one who got the ball rolling on everything,” Spellman said.
Meares explained that the whole situation was surreal, but she is grateful for everyone that helped and cared for Bruce’s safety.
“It was just such a blessing that all these people came together to help save Bruce out of the river,” Spellman said. “We all had to work together to get him out of there, because it took all of us to get him out and I met some new friends along the way. It was just a sweet ending, maybe it is a good way to end this year.”
Now when Max lets Bruce out to use the restroom, he jokingly said that he will stand there and watch him the whole time.
