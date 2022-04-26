People who visit CareArc clinics can save money on prescription drugs. As long as the Biden administration and “Big Pharma” allow.
“Most of the time, it is an incredibly discounted price,” Risk Manager Neil Dean said during Tuesday's CareArc board meeting via video conference.
The discount occurs when CareArc prescriptions are filled at what Dean calls “contract pharmacies”. They are Eureka Pharmacy, Graves Drug Store, Walgreens and Walmart.
But CareArc is concerned that a proposal by President Biden could reduce the discount from the federal “340B Drug Pricing Program.”
It penalizes “drug companies that increase prices faster than inflation,” Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively said. But if it passes, “it could lead to a significant decrease in the number of savings that community health centers across the nation will receive.”
Hively indicated some pharmacies and benefit managers are lobbying Congress against “this very valuable program.”
Aside from federal rules, there's also a concern about private company choice.
“In 2020 – and this is still ongoing -- drug manufacturers revolted” against the program, Dean said.
At least 12 unnamed companies have stopped providing 340B price discounts to contract pharmacies, he explained. Those decisions are being challenged in courts.
“Patients come first,” Dean said.
Dean reported 2,004 CareArc patients with limited or no health insurance benefited from the 340B program last year, with 16,834 prescriptions issued that way.
Eureka Pharmacy was added to the program on a full-time basis last year, Dean said. That led to a 14% increase in total patient savings, or $48,350.
Dean added that another unnamed contract pharmacy is in negotiations to join the program. That could happen by the end of the year.
The CareArc Board also talked Tuesday about displaying a “zero tolerance” sign to prevent patients causing disruptions at clinics. Dean believes the COVID-19 pandemic has made disruptions worse.
“Patients seem to – it may not be true, but I think it is – get more aggressive and... angry,” Dean said.
The question is when physical or verbal behavior reaches a point that patients must be barred from setting appointments, to protect other people.
“That should be the last resort, because we don't want to remove the one place they may be able to come and get care,” Dean said.
Dean recalled fewer than five people who have been banned from CareArc clinics since 2018. One case was when a patient threatened to go to a car and get an item to physically harm a staff member.
“That's the nuclear option,” Dean said.
