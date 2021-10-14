Gravel City Roasters and Trox Gallery and Gifts returned to downtown Emporia bright and early Wednesday morning in their new shared location.
Now located at 715 Commercial St., a grand opening celebrating the move is planned for 4 - 6 p.m. Saturday where guests can expect snacks, raffle prizes and sales. Coffee lovers can find Gravel City in the rear of the building and Trox at the entrance facing Commercial Street.
GCR owner Angie Baker and Trox owner Kaila Mock both said they were excited to finally welcome the public into the new space after months of renovations and several long days of moving.
Baker is no stranger to co-location; GCR was previously located at 608 Commercial St., sharing a space with Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate for the past decade. While the coffee shop occupied the front of the building, Baker said there was never a discussion about which business would face Commercial Street.
"I think it was kind of a given that Kaila would get the front," she said. "The window is important for her to display."
Plus, it was more cost-effective for GCR to take the alley entrance: the plumbing was already located in the back of the building.
"When we were at 608, at least half of our customers came through the back door anyway, so it just made more sense to do it like this," she said.
Mock, previously located at 729 Commercial St. in the Emporia Main Street incubator space, said she had doubled both her retail and gallery space with the move. She also believed the move will bring an increase in traffic to her business.
"The incubator space was awesome with all the windows and being right on the corner," she said. "But just the foot traffic generated with people coming in and getting their daily coffee having those people walking through — even if they don't buy something today, they see things. The next time they're thinking of a gift they're like, 'Oh I saw something at Trox. I'm going to go back and get it.'"
Mock said that will not only increase her sales, but also benefit the local artists that sell their art in her store.
The gallery is still a work in progress, but she's excited to put the finishing touches on that space as well.
Mock said she's also expanding her hours with the new location. She's now open 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday.
Gravel City Roasters is open 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday.
Check out Saturday's edition of The Emporia Gazette for more coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.