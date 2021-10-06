The Emporia City Commission adopted a 12% increase to its wage scale for 2022 Wednesday after several weeks of long discussions.
“This is actually formalizing the new pay scale that would be effective Jan. 1,” said finance director Janet Harrouff. “ … This is the framework that we determine how our staff is going to be paid.”
Raising the wage scale did not automatically result in raises except for those city staff whose salaries fell below the new scale. The point of the adjustment was to improve staff recruitment and retention.
The commission previously approved 2% across-the-board raises for city staff as well as 2.5% merit raises when it adopted its 2022 budget on Sept. 15. However, human resources director Jo Lynne Herron said that salaries continue to be an ongoing discussion
“We are committed to continuing to study this issue and to make improvements where we can with the 12%,” she said.
The commission also adopted the International Property Maintenance Code, which will expand the facets of a property that codes could address as well as the city’s enforcement capability. The proposal includes maintenance codes related to interior structure, plumbing, mechanical equipment, electrical equipment and fire safety.
The new code was suggested by chief building inspector Kory Krause, who previously reported to the commission that in recent years the Code Services Department had received an increasing number of complaints regarding poor living conditions in rental properties. However, the city’s previous property codes were limited and seriously restricted what could be enforced, leaving the city with very few options for how it could assist its citizen renters.
In other business, the commission officially named the city’s new pickleball courts, which were formerly the Emporia Country Club’s unutilized tennis courts adjacent to the country club’s parking lot.
The pickleball facility will become a new city park, officially named Reeble Park. Larry Putnam -- who led the pickleball project along with Erren Harter -- explained that Jane Reeble had been incredibly generous in donating $10,000 to the project, even though she is not a pickleball player herself.
“She knew that it would be a big benefit to her city, both the health and aesthetics,” Putnam said.
Mayor Rob Gilligan agreed that naming the park for the Reeble family was an appropriate way to acknowledge its contribution to the community.
“The Reeble family historically has been very generous in our community and they’ve been generous under the radar,” he said.
Additionally, each of the six courts will be named after the donors, all of whom except Reeble are pickleball players. The courts will be named after Stormy and Peggy Supiran, Bev and Larry Scott, Margi and Chuck Grimwood, Kathy and Larry Putnam, Lu and Jerry Olmsted, and Jane and Barney Reeble.
In total, the aforementioned private donors gave $60,000 to the project while the city put up $240,000. The project was approved in early February.
The commission also:
- Issued a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
- Appointed Hailey Clark, Toni Akins, Maire Johnson and Adele Clark to the Emporia Human Relations Commission.
- Approved a bid for Burlington Construction Inc. to complete the Public Works Center Improvement Project for $576,905, which is well within the budgeted amount of $750,000.
- Approved a request to rezone the property at 526 Whildin Street from restricted commercial to low density rental.
- Approved a permanent utility easement between the City of Emporia and Robert Lee Shaefer for the Americus Road Sanitary Sewer Extension Project.
- Passed a resolution to begin the process of creating a proposed Tax Increment Financing District for the BrownStone/Red Brick Investment as required by Kansas statutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.