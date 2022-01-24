Lyon County is not in a drought at the moment. But the “dry line” is creeping closer.
The government's U.S. Drought Monitor shows almost half of Chase County was considered “abnormally dry” last week. The southwest edge of Greenwood County has that status as well.
Partially because of that, Chase and Greenwood Counties are included in a hazardous weather advisory issued early Monday.
“Above normal temperatures and gusty north winds may result in a brief period of very high grassland fire danger across the Flint Hills and portions of central Kansas Monday afternoon,” the National Weather Service advisory from Wichita said.
Lyon County is not part of the advisory. Nor is it marked yet by the Drought Monitor, perhaps because of what happened in October.
Emporia Municipal Airport received 7.5 inches of rain in October. That was more than twice as much as normal.
But things have been dry since then, with only 0.68 inches of precipitation since Monday, November 1, 2021.
That trend is not likely to change this week, as no rain or snow is in the seven-day forecast. A cold front coming Monday afternoon will be dry, but should drop temperatures from a predicted afternoon high of 54 to 15 Tuesday morning.
Seasonal highs in the 40s should return to Emporia Thursday and Friday.
