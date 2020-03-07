EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
F El Lorito Mexican Restaurant for being chosen the winner of the EmporiYUM contest.
F All of the restaurants and sponsors who helped make EmporiYUM a reality and, of course, all of the local residents who participated.
F Bonner & Bonner speaker Mildred Edwards for giving an inspiring speech Thursday night.
F Emporians Mike and Jessica Sauer for purchasing and giving new life to Ken’s Sharpening.
F Newman Regional Health Auxiliary for donating 17 boxes of hygiene supplies donated during its supply drive to Plumb Place and the Emporia Rescue Mission.
F Emporia Middle School student Natalie Denton and her teacher, Monika Markus, for representing Emporia at the Kansas Music Educators Conference in Wichita.
F Northern Heights senior basketball player Tee Preisner for reaching the 1,000-point milestone in Tuesday’s playoff win over Wabaunsee.
F Joan Brewer for being named Dean of ESU’s Teacher’s College.
F Emporians Celinda Moreno and Henrik Garcia for welcoming their new daughter, Evelyn, into the world on Leap Day.
F Emporians At the Table for launching a new initiative to fight food insecurity in our community.
F Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for hosting an emergency preparedness seminar for community members.
F Emporia wrestler Xerarch Tungjaroenkul for placing third in the Class 5A State Tournament.
F The City of Emporia for working quickly to resolve an issue with an intake value and get our water back to safe standards.
F Sweet Granada Owner Kim Redeker for having her business named among the SBDC Small Businesses of the Year.
F Allen resident Donald Schiesser for his 60 years of service through the Allen American Legion Post 389.
F North Lyon County eight-graders for making Gold Day a statewide effort to fight childhood cancer.
F Nature’s Paradise Health Food Store and the Spencer family for 25 years of service to Emporia.
F Council Grove freshman wrestler Jolie Ziegler for earning first place at the inaugural State Girls Wrestling Tournament.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
