Goodwill Industries of Kansas has announced a big expansion of its Emporia thrift store. And soon, an expansion of services.
Now located at 904 E. 12th Ave., the store is moving to the former Staples building located at 2200 Industrial Rd. President and CEO Laura Ritterbush said the move will expand their retail floorspace by more than 3,000-square feet.
“Our Emporia store has been greatly support by the community and we really appreciate all of our shoppers and donors,” she said. “When we looked at the landscape of the community and where a lot of the main shopping district is with the new development north on Industrial Road, there’s already quite a lot of shopping there.”
The store’s current hours of operation of 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Saturday and noon - 6 p.m. Sundays will remain the same.
Ritterbush said Goodwill has been looking for a location in which it could expand near Industrial Road, with a goal of expanding the sales floor and getting more merchandise out for customers to shop.
“We were looking at properties in that area and we were grateful that this one came available,” she said.
The location, which has been vacant since May 2022 when Staples closed its Emporia location, is already seeing a lot of renovations. Emporia-based Evergreen Design-Build is the contractor.
Ritterbush said shoppers can expect some other exciting changes with the move, including more convenient donation drop-offs. Where donations now have to be donated at the back of the store, she said the Industrial Road location will include a drive-up donation door right at the front of the store.
“There will be two sets of doors,” she explained. “One will be for shoppers to come in and one will be a drive-up location where people can drop off their donations. They will be able to see it at the front, and we’ll have signage above each, so it will be clear where people can go.”
Ritterbush said the move also helps Goodwill staff process donations more quickly.
“Another great opportunity with this location that people may not be aware of is, we did not have a traditional dock door at the back of our current location,” she said. “Our staff who are processing all those donations were in a pretty tight spot and so this new location gives them more room to process donations that are coming in. It also allows our transportation to happen more efficiently.”
Ritterbush said she was not yet ready to announce solid dates for the move, but said shoppers can expect the move to start toward the end of June and beginning of July.
“Shoppers and donors will probably experience a soft opening at the new location before there’s a grand opening, just so we can make sure we have everything in place to make it the best experience possible,” she said.
And with the move, Goodwill is in the process of bringing more of its services to the community.
“I think it’s important to highlight for folks that our stores support the mission of Goodwill, which is to provide opportunities for people with disabilities and barriers to employment, seeking independent and productive lives,” Ritterbush said. “It’s not just about retail, it’s about the other people we can impact. And because we have this opportunity to increase our salesfloor space and increase our sales in Emporia, we’re looking at bringing some additional mission services to the community as well.”
Ritterbush said an announcement of exactly what those expanded services will look like will come later.
You can learn more about Goodwill Industries of Kansas online at goodwillks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.