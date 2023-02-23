The 1,000-point club opened up with Lebo High School’s Brooklyn Jones a couple of weeks ago, and its 2023 membership recently grew to three hoopsters.
Lebo’s Landon Grimmett and Hartford High School’s Ali Smith reached the milestone last Friday.
Grimmett achieved his career 1000-point status versus Southern Coffey County High School.
“It’s a huge milestone for the kids, and it’s a big milestone for the program,” head coach Dennis Becker said. “Just to show the program what kind of commitment it takes to be good at that next level of this sport or any sport. Landon’s been a leader the entire season, both on and off the court. You can always rely on Landon to get that offense for you.”
Smith exceeded 1,000 against Northern Heights High School, torching the Wildcats for 38 points in the process.
“Ali has had one of the best seasons for a Hartford Jaguar in quite some time,” head coach Colten Barrett said. “Not only is going over 1,000 points a huge accomplishment for Ali, but it is also a program accomplishment.”
Barrett said Smith’s success reflects the dedication and work ethic of the Jaguar senior and his teammates.
“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to coach Ali over his high school career, and I am even more proud of the person he has become,” Barrett said.
Wrestling
SALINA — The Tony’s Pizza Events Center was packed Wednesday for the KSHSAA Girls 4-1A State Wrestling Championships.
Chase County’s Kinzie Rogers (24-11, 21 pins) — ranked No. 6 in 4-1A — won her first match, wrestling in the 110-pound weight class, pinning Larned High School’s Lilliana McKenna in 29 seconds. Rogers faced Chapman High School freshman Alyssa Calovich (31-6, 23 pins) — ranked No. 2 in 4-1A — in the quarterfinals but lost. Rogers begins day two on the mat in the third-place consolation bracket against Karley Holmes of Silver Lake High School.
