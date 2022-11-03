One of the six individuals charged in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila waived his right to a speedy trial Thursday at the Lyon County District Court.
Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde appeared via Zoom for his status hearing Thursday afternoon.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 4:54 pm
One of the six individuals charged in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila waived his right to a speedy trial Thursday at the Lyon County District Court.
Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde appeared via Zoom for his status hearing Thursday afternoon.
According to Cornejo-Campoverde’s attorney, Frederick Meier, Cornejo-Campoverde has agreed to testify against any co-defendant as part of his plea agreement, and will not be able to enter a plea until all defendants have been tried.
Samuel Garcia - the alleged gunman in Avila’s trial - has a pretrial hearing set for May 4 at 9 a.m. to set a hearing date. Cornejo-Campoverde was one of three co-defendants who testified against Garcia this week during his preliminary hearing.
In the meantime, Cornejo-Campoverde has waived his right to a speedy trial. He now has another status hearing on June 1 at 2 p.m.
Cornejo-Campoverde will continue to be held in lieu of bond.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.