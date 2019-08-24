Emporia native Joshua J. Smith’s first trip to the movies was at the Granada Theatre. Next week, his feature film “Buckshot” will play there on the big screen as part of the No Coast Film Festival on Aug. 31.
The film will be the only feature-length showing.
Smith’s “Buckshot” is a dark comedy that follows the story of Charlie Stillman (Conor Murphy), a struggling country singer from New Jersey, who goes to Nashville as he tries to become a country music star. Stillman finds himself driving a country music legend — Buckshot Thomas (Tim deZarn) — across the country in an RV from Seattle to Nashville to bring him to his final concert. The story is loosely based on Smith’s own experiences working as a “go-fer” for Willie Nelson on a music video production.
“The point of the film is that this kid who thinks he’s country chases after pop country stardom, but it comes from all the wrong places, which I believe is what’s happening in Nashville today,” Smith said. “In the movie, Buckshot teaches this kid about outlaw country music and how to make music the traditional way — with heart and meaning behind it — not just pickup trucks and girls in short shorts.”
For Smith, whose father Kirby Smith died in March, it’s a bittersweet way to come full circle. Kirby Smith had been working hard to get his son’s film shown locally after seeing it for the first time in Hollywood.
“After he watched ‘Buckshot’ for the first time at our World Premiere in Hollywood, he turned to me and said, ‘We should screen this in Emporia,’” Smith said. “After that, my father’s health took a downward turn and I knew time was precious. We briefly tested the water in Emporia and tried to make it happen, but it took a backseat to the turbulent times that laid ahead for my father.”
Smith made the trip to Kansas to see his father at the University of Kansas Hospital, and met one of his father’s fishing buddies, Kent Heermann. Smith was surprised to find out that not only did Heermann already know about his movie, he was going to watch the movie that very evening.
The next day, Heermann told Smith he wanted to help bring “Buckshot” to Emporia.
“It was a lot of serendipity that occurred,” Heermann said. “I happened to be in Kansas City for a meeting and I came to the hospital for a visit, and that’s how I met Josh. Kirby was really proud of Josh — he was proud of all of his kids — but Josh was out in Hollywood, living his dreams, making commercials and he had produced his own movie.”
When Heermann found out about his friend’s plan to bring “Buckshot” to Emporia, he jumped on board to help.
“I said, ‘He’s not around to do this so let’s just do it to honor your dad,’” he said.
Heermann said they stumbled upon the No Coast Film Festival by chance, and he believes bringing a feature film to the inaugural event will help attract a following.
“The goal is to see the festival become an annual thing,” Heermann said.
Smith said he’s over the moon at the prospect of seeing his movie play at the same theater where he saw his first movie.
“If you were to tell 10-year-old me that a movie you wrote and directed would premiere, of all places, The Granada, I would have said, ‘Impossible,’” Smith said. “But, like my dad used to say, ‘Be careful what you wish for.’”
Smith said he was grateful for the chance to show “Buckshot” during the No Coast Film Festival as a way to close out the show. Coming along for the trip is lead actor Tim deZarn, whose film credits include “The Cabin in the Woods,” “Deadwood,” “Lost” and more.
“The character reminded me so much of my family — it was something deep and I could relate to Buckshot, too,” deZarn said in an interview with The Gazette. “It was deep enough that I was interested in it. There’s this friendship between me and this boy, and he changes and I change, and the idea that we were together on this trip across the country affecting each other — it was just really good.”
The writing, deZarn said, was also a major selling point for him to sign on to the film. Where some scripts are relatively vanilla to read on the page, deZarn said Smith’s script was engaging and imaginative. Plus, Smith was an “excellent” collaborator.
“It’s probably the best collaboration I’ve ever had with a director,” deZarn said. “It was concise and the characters were very well-developed.”
deZarn said as an actor, he enjoys roles that challenge him to reach outside of his comfort zone. He found that in Buckshot.
“Sometimes a role will upset me — and this one did — but you can’t bring it home,” he said. “I’m not one of those guys who has to live in a character all of the time, because no matter how much you identify with a character, it is pretend and you have to remember that.”
Both Smith and deZarn will be in attendance for the Emporia premiere and will take part in a Q&A session after the film’s showing.
“I love the idea of a festival that the kids and townfolks can experience and see, that anyone with a dream and hard work can make films,” Smith said. “That was something I wish I had growing up. When I graduated high school and told people my plan to make movies, their faces looked like I had just told them I was going to be the President of the United States. This is where my dad’s teachings of never giving up and chase your dreams became my North star.”
deZarn said he enjoys those interactive moments after an audience has seen a movie.
“It’s fun when people have questions about why you did this instead of that,” he said. “Anything questions, and any feedback is great for any actor, writer, director. … We’re always learning as we go along. Always, in anything we do.”
Smith said he believes Emporians will appreciate the film’s soundtrack, which features an original score. The final song in the film was written by Ron Houston of the Sickstring Outlaws.
“Growing up in Emporia, country music made up the soundtrack of our community and many people still believed in the teachings of Willie Nelson,” Smith said. “I remember my father’s excitement when in 1984 he had scored tickets to the Kansas State Fair closing concert of none other than the ‘Redheaded Stranger’ himself — Willie Nelson. This was at the pinnacle of his career, and I could not wait to hear ‘On the Road Again’ live and in person.”
That concert experience embedded the outlaw country sound in Smith’s soul, and serves as a recurring theme of the film.
It’s something he thanks his father for, and something he’ll always carry with him as he moves onto future projects.
For more information about the No Coast Film Festival visit nocoastfilmfest.com.
