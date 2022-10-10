The Emporia High School girls golf team qualified for the KSHSAA Class 5A state tournament on Monday afternoon.
The Lady Spartans, who hosted one of the three 5A regional tournaments at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, shot 337 as a team to take second place. They were led by senior Olivia Eckert, who shot a 78.
“I think I played pretty well,” Eckert said. “I was able to hit a lot of my drives well off the tee box. There were a few shots that did not put me in a good position, but I managed to minimize the damage finishing the hole.”
Avary Eckert finished with an 80, Elise Eckert shot an 89 and Ella Fessler carded a 90 for Emporia.
“I felt like I played pretty well, I just couldn’t make a putt when I really needed to,” Avary Eckert said. “I was hitting most of the fairways and hit quite a few greens, but I just couldn’t make a putt to get a birdie.”
The state tournament is a two-day event that will be held at the Hesston Golf Course beginning on Oct. 17. It is a course the team has not played at this year, so it will be a new experience for the majority of the team. Oliva and Avary Eckert played half the course two years ago. The team will practice there on Friday.
“We played there two years ago when they had to reschedule the Newton Invitational, but they split two different nines (at different courses), so I’ve only played the back nine,” Olivia Eckert said.
This will be the fourth time at state for both Oliva and Avary, and having that experience will help going into next week.
“I definitely want to play well,” Avary Eckert said. “Last year, I was really nervous but I played well through those nerves. I think the key is just to relax, take it easy, go out there and take it one shot at a time.”
