The Emporia High School girls golf team qualified for the KSHSAA Class 5A state tournament on Monday afternoon.

The Lady Spartans, who hosted one of the three 5A regional tournaments at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, shot 337 as a team to take second place. They were led by senior Olivia Eckert, who shot a 78.

