One of the Republican party’s most-ardent supporters and campaigners, Alberta Brinkman, left a legacy of political activism that few could match.
Brinkman died on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the age of 102. Her funeral service was held Thursday, Feb. 16. Friends remembered her as a leader and as a woman who perhaps was born before her time.
“In some ways, she was kind of old-fashioned,” said Roger Heineken, whom Carl Hoffmans had introduced to Brinkman in the 1970s, when both were having printing done at the Emporia State University print shop, which Hoffmans managed. “… But she had the kind of energy that had she been born 30 or 40 years later, she would have been elected” to a political office.
Politics was something Brinkman had seemed to grow into naturally.
Alberta Stolfus, who was born in Hamilton, Kan., had received her two-year teaching certificate from Kansas State Normal School in Emporia and had taught in Hamilton before her marriage to Parry Collins Reed in 1942. Less than seven years later, Reed died in a plane crash. He had been a charter member and was involved in forming the Kansas Flying Farmers, which for several years had been known as the most-active state chapter in the national Flying Farmers organization.
The couple had two young children, Philip and Nancy.
Alberta Reed had been featured on the cover of The Gazette’s May 14, 1955, issue of its weekly tabloid section, after she had been chosen as queen of the Kansas Flying Farmers at the organization’s annual convention. She also was an honorary lifetime state and national member of the group, which was comprised of farmers and ranchers.
In 1957, she married Emporia architect J. Jerome Brinkman, who was well known for churches he designed in Kansas and surrounding states. The Brinkmans were parents of a daughter, Barbara.
As Alberta Brinkman, she was honored again in 1975 by Kansas Flying Farmers, who selected her as Woman of the Year. The Kansas Flying Farmer Teens chose Barbara as Farmerette of the Year during the group’s convention in Lawrence.
Brinkman stood out as a leader in most every group she joined. She held prominent roles in local Republican groups, had been president of the Kansas Federation of Republican Women in 1998-99, and was a member and protocol chairman of the National Federation of Republican Women board of directors for several years.
Early in 1987, she had been elected and installed as president of the Woman’s Kansas Day Club, a non-partisan organization that had begun in 1905 as a club for legislators’ wives, who reportedly were not allowed inside Capitol building chambers.
“After a year or so of needlework and conversation they decided to contribute to the preservation of history by adopting a particular subject each year and collecting artifacts,” a Jan. 1987 Gazette story stated. Materials from the annual studies then were donated to the Kansas State Historical Society.
Brinkman became most active and well respected, however, as a boots-on-the-ground leader in local, state, and national politics. She had represented Kansas as an alternate delegate to the Republican National Convention that nominated Richard M. Nixon as the party’s presidential candidate.
In 1988, she had represented Kansas as a voting delegate to the Republican National Convention, when the party had chosen George H.W. Bush as its candidate.
Brinkman, her husband, and an Emporia teacher, Carolyn Kuhn, had attended Bush’s inauguration activities. Kuhn had been one of only 225 teachers nationwide who had been invited to attend the ceremonies by Lauro F. Cavazos.
The two women had been partners in politics since at least the 1970s.
Brinkman already had been a past co-chairman of the Lyon County Republican Women’s Club and beginning in 1974 had worked as regional coordinator of the Robert Dole campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives.
In 1977, Dr. Robert Whittaker — then a Republican candidate for Congress from the now-defunct Kansas Fifth District — named Brinkman as his campaign’s regional coordinator for Lyon, Morris, Chase, Osage and Coffey counties.
John Kuhn, Carolyn’s husband, recalled the two couples’ rigorous schedule as they took the Whittaker campaign to the people in their assigned territory and beyond.
“Alberta was quite a political motivator,” John Kuhn said. “I had just bought a new van and all summer long we were politickin’. I took the van that summer and we did it every day.”
Occasionally, there had been some “fussing” along the way, he added, like when Alberta wanted him to travel gravel roads and he’d rebelled, not wanting to risk damaging the paint job or tires on the new van.
“She said, ‘It won’t hurt it,’” he said.
They’d pulled a trailer and motorized surrey with fringe on the top behind the new van, and would unload and reload it every time they stopped in another town.
“The girls would take the surrey and ride around town and Jerry and I would be at the pool hall,” Kuhn said. “We had a lot of fun politickin’.”
In one unnamed town, so many cars were parked outside a large hall they couldn’t unload, but Alberta wanted to stop anyway, to check out the dance apparently being held inside.
“She came back out and said, ‘They invited us into this dance and we need to oblige,’” Kuhn recalled.
Not a lot of people were dancing, and Kuhn soon learned that Alberta had committed the couples to remedy that.
“Alberta told the ladies that if they’d vote for Bob Whittaker, we’d dance with them,” said Kuhn, who’d grown up in western Kansas where weekly dances were popular. “I was a pretty good polka dancer. … Monday morning, the Wichita paper put out quite an article about us being at this dance.”
Brinkman also was savvy about gaining advantages for Whittaker, who was one of seven Republican candidates in the primary field. At campaign debates across the Fifth District, Alberta and Carolyn would make a point of arriving early to set up the American flag and place a photograph of Whittaker on a table beside it.
“When you stood up to say the National Anthem, there was a picture of Bob Whittaker,” Kuhn said, laughing at the memory. “That’s what you saw. The American flag and Bob Whittaker. If it wouldn’t have been for Alberta and Jerry and myself and Carolyn, Bob Whittaker wouldn’t have won. We were everywhere.”
Jerry Brinkman had once confided to Kuhn that, in hindsight, maybe he should have continued working rather than retiring. Campaigning hadn’t been the only activity his wife had drawn him into.
“Alberta sold bras,” Kuhn said. “Guess who delivered them. Jerry had to deliver the bras.”
In addition to Whittaker, Alberta Brinkman became involved in campaigns for Bob Dole, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and Republican presidential candidate; Nancy Kassebaum (later Baker), who served as U.S. Senator; and former Emporia doctor Jim Barnett, who had served on the USD 253 school board before being elected state senator from the 17th District in 2000.
Barnett said Brinkman had volunteered to work on his campaign when he announced his candidacy.
“Alberta Brinkman was just a classy lady,” he said. “You saw it in her dress, her appearance, her speech.”
He was pleased to have her backing and help on the campaign trail, which often involved traveling in a caravan from town to town, then walking up and down main street to gather supporters.
“She understood campaigning,” Barnett said. “She was concerned about electing good people.”
But Brinkman didn’t confine her work to politics. She carried her enthusiasm into other areas, like history and concerns about veterans and the World War II generation. She was passionate about getting things done right and was willing to work to do it.
“Alberta was very stylish and very well groomed,” Roger Heineken said. “But she was also someone who would roll up her sleeves and get dirty.”
Brinkman was a member of the Lyon County Historical Society board of directors and on the planning committee for the 1980 dedication ceremony to celebrate the society’s move into the old Carnegie Library north of the current library.
Brinkman knew Heineken had taught a Neosho River Free School class in making root beer at home and had wanted him to make home-made sarsaparilla for the grand opening. He coaxed her into settling for the more-practical home-made root beer. Heineken thought it would be an enhancement to make a commemorative root beer bottle for the event and selling a recipe book for brewing root beer as a fundraiser.
“We washed 96 long-necked beer bottles. We were on our hands and knees scrubbing beer bottles in my bathtub,” Heineken said. They affixed the commemorative labels, all under the supervision of Jerry Brinkman. Heineken was invited to join the board of directors, but the long-term collaboration on different projects began after the bathtub bottle-washing episode.
Many of the projects involved statewide or district meeting for programs, and most often the projects involved one facet or another of the organizations Brinkman dedicated so much time to.
“I would joke with Alberta that I’m probably the only Democrat who has worked hard to support the Federation of Republican Women,” Heineken remarked.
One of their final projects was organizing and executing the last reunion for Miller High School graduates, and placing a monument to honor them.
Brinkman — then suffering some vision problems — was no longer driving, so Heineken drove her and she navigated him along the route for a historic tour of that area of Lyon County. It included an old cannery that had produced canned vegetables, the home where she and Parry Reed had lived before his death, and more.
“Together we did what most families need to do but don’t, where the old timers pass on to other people the history of areas people need to know about their families,” he said. “I always appreciated her enthusiasm for her projects. She’d jump in with both feet. Alberta was the kind of person who really leaned into it and tried to put a little flair into what the outcome was.
“It was like she was born with enthusiasm.”
