A former grocery store that once serviced community members in central Emporia will soon be nothing but a memory.
The building, located at 632 W. Ninth Ave., which once housed the Rose Brothers grocery store, is set for demolition next week.
Scott Sandstrom, who owns the property as well as the two adjacent homes at 615 and 625 W. Ninth Ave., said the grocery store building has been in a state of disrepair for decades.
A teardown is set to begin next week.
“It’ll just be a green space,” he said.
Sandstrom said a previous owner had plans to fix up the property and turn the building into apartments. New lines were even run to the building, but it would take a lot of money to make the building livable.
“It’s been in rough shape for a long time, so it needs to go,” he said.
Rose Brothers Grocery was a mainstay of the community for decades.
Ralph Rose Sr. and his son, Ralph Jr., had opened the store around Memorial Day, 1941. The building had served as a grocery store since the early 1900s, and had changed several times over the years prior to the Roses taking over.
By 1977, it was one of just two family grocery store left in Emporia.
The store was a popular stop for many in the community. Emporia native Kelley Hunt, who enjoys a career as a professional singer and songwriter, even wrote a song about the grocery store. She performed it on Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion” during one of her appearances on the popular radio show.
