TOPEKA – The Emporia High boys swimming and diving team finished eighth out of 11 in its final home meet of the season Saturday.
It was the final “home” competition for Cam Geitz, Logan Thomas, Kaden Woydziak and Maximus Kelly, although, as with all of the Spartans’ home competitions this season, it was hosted in Topeka due to the ongoing work on the EHS pool.
“Our boys swam well and we had a lot with more cuts even after a great meet earlier in the week,” said Spartan head coach Jamie Dawson. “Right now we are focusing our sights on the league meet and figuring out who is going to be the most beneficial for us in our limited spaces we have to fill for each of these.”
Braxton Higgins scored 433.95 points to win yet another diving competition, this time against “most of the divers from our league who will be doing 11 dives at the league meet in the coming week,” Dawson said.
In the swimming pool, Emporia’s best finish was in the 200-yard freestyle relay, when Kayden Woydziak, Will Walker, Logan Woydziak and Cam Geitz finished fifth with a time of 1:43.90.
The Spartans’ final regular-season meet will be in Topeka on Tuesday.
“We are really hoping that we can drop some more time in our relay and get closer to the auto time needed to (qualify for state),” Dawson said.
Emporia High swim results:
200-yard medley relay: 13. Will Walker, Milo Ovsak, Shane Anderson, Kaden Woydziak 2:14.31; 16. Maximus Kelly, Broden Podrebarac, Aiden Skiles, Richard Dorneker 2:24.67; 17. Corbin B’Hymer, Noah Coltrane, Tyler Luthi, Finneas Reynolds 2:29.14.
200-yard freestyle: 15. Logan Woydziak 2:26.42; 18. Richard Dorneker 2:30.36; 22. Maddox Rusco 2:43.92.
200-yard IM: 10. Shane Anderson 2:54.50; 12. Aiden Skiles 3:00.18; 15. Milo Ovsak 3:03.61.
50-yard freestyle: 19. Kaden Woydziak 25.67; 20. Cam Geitz 25.68; 22. Will Walker 26.21; 36. Tyler Luthi 27.49; 44. Broden Podrebarac 28.21; 45. Maximus Kelly 28.50; 56. Ian Navarro 30.13; 62. Logan Thomas 31.27; 65. Finneas Reynolds 31.47; 68. Corbin B’Hymer 31.78; 75. Quinn Dold 35.77; 77. Landon Bird 36.39; 80. Cody Garriott 43.05.
Diving: 1. Braxton Higgins 433.95.
100-yard butterfly: 11. Aiden Skiles 1:20.57; 12. Shane Anderson 1:21.03.
100-yard freestyle: 22. Cam Geitz 1:00.27; 45. Maddox Rusco 1:10.73; 49. Logan Thomas 1:13.54; 56. Quinn Dold 1:18.68; 61. Landon Bird 1:25.72; 64. Cody Garriott 1:44.74.
500-yard freestyle: 12. Richard Dorneker 6:54.86; 14. Ian Navarro 7:29.68; 15. Finneas Reynolds 7:38.69.
200-yard freestyle relay: 5. Kaden Woydziak, Will Walker, Logan Woydziak, Cam Geitz 1:43.90; 10. Broden Podrebarac, Maddox Rusco, Maximus Kelly, Logan Thomas 1:57.78; 17. Landon Bird, Finneas Reynolds, Ian Navarro, Quinn Dold 2:18.10.
100-yard backstroke: 17. Will Walker 1:16.81; 23. Maximus Kelly 1:32.71; 25. Corbin B’Hymer 1:40.37.
100-yard breaststroke: 16. Logan Woydziak 1:21.48; 22. Milo Ovsak 1:35.16; Broden Podrebarac 1:37.19.
400-yard freestyle relay: 12. Cam Geitz, Richard Dorneker, Logan Woydziak, Kaden Woydziak 4:20.82; 18. Maddox Rusco, Aiden Skiles, Shane Anderson, Logan Thomas 4:37.07.
