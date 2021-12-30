OLPE – The Olpe boys’ basketball team began the season less than a week after winning the Class 1A state football championship, which left the Eagles without much time to reflect, regroup or even gameplan for the next sport up.
But having experienced players helped the team in the quick turnaround.
“We played seven games and practiced eight times, so it was a whirlwind…we leaned on older kids,” said head coach Chris Schmidt.
Olpe lost its first game to St. Marys, but all things considered, Schmidt wasn’t disappointed with the way the team played at the outset. He said the players became more comfortable with one another as they played more games, scraping off the early-season rust.
Since that season-opening loss, the Eagles have won six in a row.
“We definitely started to shoot the ball better and just getting our (basketball) legs underneath us defensively,” Schmidt said.
Olpe will begin January with two Lyon County League matchups — against Lebo (4-2) on Tuesday and Burlingame (5-1) next Friday — that will be good litmus tests.
“Those are two teams, I think, in the upper echelon of the league with us,” he said. “So it will be good challenges for us right off the bat.”
The Eagles will follow up with three more league games over a seven-day span.
Olpe set two early-season goals. The first was to win a pre-season tournament. They checked that box.
Next up?
“And now, it’s into league play,” Schmidt said. “We want to win a league championship.”
A league championship is always a tall order, considering the stiff competition.
“It’s going to be good competition, no doubt,” he said. “We’re going to have to play better and get better as we go. But I feel like these kids will step up to that challenge and give it everything they got.”
Two players that have stood out in the first five weeks are 6-foot senior Derek Hoelting and 6-foot junior Damon Redeker, Schmidt said.
“They’ve got us off to a good start,” he said. “They got good confidence in themselves, at what they can do. They work well together, especially on the offensive end. They’ve played a lot of ball together.”
The duo leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists. Hoelting averages around 15 points per game but is also an unrelenting and flexible defensive player.
“He’ll play against a 6-5 kid, or he’ll play against a 5-10 kid,” Schmidt said. “We kind of match him up against … the other team’s better player in a situation. He’s a physical kid inside when he has to be. … He can go out and guard somebody on the perimeter too and be pretty good at it.”
Redeker is the offensive catalyst.
“Damon, he’s a very good athlete…” Schmidt said. “He’s kind of our spark plug on offense. A lot of stuff goes through him. Ball’s in his hand quite a bit.”
Schmidt said 6-foot-1 junior Truman Bailey is another offensive weapon for the Eagles. Bailey emerged at last year’s state tournament, where he made a series of key shots in the Eagles’ championship game victory.
“He’s a confident kid, and I think he’s at about 10-12 points a game,” Schmidt said. “He’s a good shooter. We’re going to find ways to get him shots.”
Five-foot-9 senior Eli Foraker and 6-foot-1 senior Ted Skalsky are two starters that have also contributed. Foraker possesses keen floor vision and deft passing, while Skalsky is a reliable post defender and rebounder. Olpe is also getting some quality bench play, and Schmidt feels they’ll round out into a squad with several depth pieces.
“That’s something I think that is going to be a strength of ours as we progress into February, and that is we’re gonna be able to go eight, nine deep and be pretty solid at it,” he said.
Schmidt realizes this year’s team has serious upside but said there is still room for improvement.
“The ceiling could be pretty high for us, but again, it’s a lot of little things we gotta take care of, and hopefully, we can work on that as we progress here,” Schmidt said.
