The wind will come first. Then the rain, with potentially dangerous storms.
That's the weather menu for the Emporia area Tuesday, as a strong cold front arrives.
“A few power outages may result,” the National Weather Service advised Lyon County early Tuesday. The county is under a wind advisory from 12:00-8:00 p.m.
Chase County and points west are part of a Red Flag Warning from 12:00-10:00 p.m. Wind gusts throughout the area could reach 39-45 miles per hour.
“Outdoor burning is not recommended” in Chase County, the NWS advised, because fires will “become very difficult to control.”
The biggest risk for severe weather will occur after dark. The area has a level two “slight” status from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. The wind could increase to 60 mph. The chances for rain will continue through the Wednesday lunch hour.
Tuesday's high in Emporia could top 80 degrees, after a Monday high of 64.
The long-range forecast includes a strong chance for rain Friday evening, followed by another smaller chance Sunday night and next Monday.
