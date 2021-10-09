Name: Michael Crouch
Age: 47
Occupation: Vice President of Advancement Flint Hills Technical College
Why are you running for the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education?
I have been a member of the USD 253 Board of Education for 16 years, I have been proud to serve the children, staff and families of this district and would be honored to continue serving this community. I believe that education is one of the most critical components of a great community and it is imperative that we work to ensure that USD 253 is the best school district in the state of Kansas. I also believe that we are facing many changes to public education and it will be critical as we move forward over the next 4 years to have some Board of Education members with experience to make sure we stay ahead of the changing landscape.
What are the most important issues facing the Emporia district?
I believe there are several important issues facing the Emporia School District, one is achievement levels of our students and graduation rates of our Emporia High School Students, we need to improve these areas as our students deserve our best effort in this arena. I also think in order to make this happen it is critical that we retain and recruit the highest quality teachers and staff that we can in our district, every staff member that works for Emporia Schools has an opportunity to impact the life of our students and it is critical that we have the best working for us. Lastly, we have to continue to be fiscally responsible, a wise man once told me “we can do anything we want, we just can’t do everything we want”, this is an important message for us to remembers as we prioritize the needs of our district.
What would your top three priorities be if you were elected to the school board?
My top priorities would be student achievement and graduation rates, the success of our students should be our number one priority. Another Priority would be retention and recruitment of high-quality teachers and staff, we will never achieve priority one without focusing on priority two. Next would be focusing on closing the gap for our students, we know that through the difficulties of the COVID Pandemic we have seen learning loss in our students, we have to find a way to help them close that gap.
What are your budget priorities for the district?
My budget priorities would be to again retain and recruit high quality teachers and staff, we need to work to make Emporia School District more competitive with other districts in our state. We need to devote some resources and attention to extra-curricular activities (all extra-curricular activities). Research shows that students that are engaged and involved in activities outside the regular school day perform at a higher level and graduate at a higher rate. Whether it is Fine Arts, Arts, Clubs or Athletics students deserve and need the opportunity find their “why” and find their passion to engage in school.
What skills or experiences do you bring to the table that will benefit your time on the board should you be elected?
I bring a number of skills to the board that will benefit Emporia Schools, one is experience, I have had the honor of working with several different Superintendents and Leadership teams in my 16 years on the board and I think this experience will help the district move forward. Second is my ability to work with the other board members and district leadership to collaboratively move our district forward. I believe that respectful disagreement is a healthy part of the governing process. I feel that I approach important decisions with an open mind and do my homework to gain as much knowledge as possible, and I always try to consider what is in the best interest of all kids before making a decision.
In what ways can the district better improve on its mission to “build futures by preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s opportunities”?
I think the first thing we need to do is analyze and determine what are tomorrow’s opportunities, then we need to educate students, parents and staff members on what the future may look like for our students to help them carve a path to success. As a district we are embarking on a Strategic Planning Process and it will be imperative that we answer some of these questions and then determine how we achieve our mission.
How can the district ensure an inclusive and supportive environment for all of its students, teachers and staff?
Every student deserves the right to an equal education free from discrimination and every staff member deserves the opportunity to work at a place free from discrimination. It is imperative that we work hard everyday to provide an environment in our schools that is inclusive for ALL students and staff.
With the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive cases, do you think the school district should do more in response to the pandemic?
I believe that the Emporia School District has worked hard over the last year and a half to do the best we can for our students, many decisions that have been made have been difficult and often come with groups of people unhappy about the decisions. I personally believe that we are at a point in the pandemic that it is time to work to allow our students a normal school experience. While the health and safety of our students and staff are important so are the social and emotional needs. I believe we need to find a way to live with the COVID situation rather than run from it.
Do you agree with the district’s current COVID-19 mitigation plan? If not, what mitigation strategies would you propose to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our schools?
I believe we should work to keep students and staff safe, however we also have to weigh that with the rights of our students, staff and families to make decisions for themselves or their families. I think it is time to return some decision making and responsibility back to our families to make appropriate decisions for their students or themselves. It is critical that if the Emporia School District is going to be successful that we have the support and involvement of our families and pushing them away from making decisions for their children is not going to help us move forward as a cohesive community.
