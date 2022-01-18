The future of Emporia’s industrial business sector is rife with opportunities, according to longtime RDA president Kent Heermann.
Heermann started with the RDA in Feb. 1994 and is retiring this quarter after 27 years at the helm. In that time, he has overseen the development of nearly 400 acres of property, representing more than $1 billion in new capital investment by private sector companies, buildings and equipment. That’s led the creation of more than 2,500 new and diversified jobs and more than 2.6 million square feet of new building space.
We spoke to Heermann on how the industrial landscape has changed over the course of his career, and his thoughts on the future of development as he prepares to hand over the reins to incoming RDA president Chuck Scott.
How has the local industry landscape changed over the years?
“It’s different today than what it was 28 years ago. Businesses are like people where they have lifecycles, and businesses don’t reinvent themselves and come out with new products and new services, they’re not going to be around very long. And we certainly had a few of those.
That happened to Didde Web Press. That business was evolving when I first came here and it came to a head in Dec. 2000 when they declared bankruptcy. It was sold and the business was moved, but not the assets, to Colorado. The building and all the equipment and all that was sold in 2001. Didde Web Press was a great company, started here locally ... and the type of product they made became obsolete and they didn’t evolve. That was a huge employer here.
We worked with Modine to put an alumninum line here and they got one installed and then they sold the company, and then within a year the company decided to shut it down and they close the plant. But at the same time we had a couple of new companies come here.
Two of them were Menu Foods, which is now Simmons, and then Norfolk Iron and Metal came about the same time. Simmons has done exceptionally well. They are our largest employer today.
The other significant change was Interstate Brands Dolly Madison, that came here in 1963 and then declared bankruptcy in 2004. They emerged from bankruptcy in 2008 and then cleared bankruptcy a second time in 2012. They went through a court-ordered liquidation, the plant shut down and it got auctioned off and we’re very fortunate that Hostess Brands LLC group bought it and reopened it. That’s a true phoenix project, going to ashes and blossoming into the phoenix bird, if you will.d
Does RDA have any projects currently in the works?
Right now we probably have more projects in the hopper than we’ve had for a long time, primarily because the economy is a little more robust. With COVID, those industries that are in the food-related area or value-added ag, business seems to be very, very good in those areas. That’s most of my manufacturers here. But it’s a numbers game. If you have three or four really close, you might get one or two — or you might not get any. That’s just how it is. We have a really good flow of projects and that kind of ebbs and flows.”
In 2017, I had three projects that were real close and we got one and that was Simmons with the flex plant. I’m in a similar situation to that now that some of these companies were supposed to make a decision last year, but they kicked the can down the road so to speak.
Are there any factors that play into those decisions?
There’s a little bit of uncertainty. I mean, we’ve got the feds looking into raising interest rates — and they’re going to do that this year. You have an inflation at 6%. We’re starting to see the signs that there’s going to be change — change in the form of, is the economy going to tighten up and get a little less competitive? Then the business asked to make a decision, ‘If I make this investment today to have this open in 18 - 24 months and start to bring this new product line on the market, is the demand going to be there?’ Those are the decisions businesses are needing to weigh right now.
Then, just the cost estimates of what it was going cost to put new equipment in it and when it would be delivered, building a new building, the time it takes to deliver it steel. ... I’ve heard from some of the builders here that, on a steel building, normally it was a six month timeframe frmo when you order it and you get the building. Now it’s a year.
Some of the equipment, because of high demand and COVID, there’s a lack of raw materials or supplies that are on container ship at the ocean that they can’t get the port. There’s lots of challenges right now.
How does the future for develpment look for Emporia?
Well, it will be interesting to see what happens. It’s never boring. I think it looks promising. I think when you look at the overall health of our businesses here, they’re good. There’s some challenges but the lion’s share are doing fairly well.
We’re going to continue to try to be position to provide opportunities for existing and new businesses to prosper here, and we have a pretty diversified economy. We’re very fortunate.
We’ve got an ag base here with the ranching and farming community, we’ve got medical facilities here. We’ve got a university here, technical college here. We have a downtown that has been revitalized, we got some more housing downtown and we’ve got a pretty diversified industrial base. So, there’s a lot of good things that put us in the position so, we can weather the storms.
I think Chuck Scott’s going to do a nice job and he’s going to bring a different lens to how to view things, and maybe change things a little bit with that. You can try to learn what’s been done in the past and if you can tweark it and make it better, that’s great. There’s some new innovate things to try. We’ve got some up and coming businesses and that’s very exciting.
