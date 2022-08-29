Rod Martínez heads the Latino Baseball History Project with California State University, San Bernadino.

Martínez, who lives in California, is on book tour in Kansas, promoting his book, “Mexican American Baseball in Kansas City,” a collaboration with Richard Santillán, Gene T. Chávez, Raymond Olais, Ben Chappell, and Anna Marie Tutera. Stops include Emporia, Kansas City, Newton, Dodge City, Garden City, Wichita and Salina. The next book highlighting fast-pitch softball, with a chapter written by Emporian David Rodriguez, is expected to publish in 2023.

