Rod Martínez heads the Latino Baseball History Project with California State University, San Bernadino.
Martínez, who lives in California, is on book tour in Kansas, promoting his book, “Mexican American Baseball in Kansas City,” a collaboration with Richard Santillán, Gene T. Chávez, Raymond Olais, Ben Chappell, and Anna Marie Tutera. Stops include Emporia, Kansas City, Newton, Dodge City, Garden City, Wichita and Salina. The next book highlighting fast-pitch softball, with a chapter written by Emporian David Rodriguez, is expected to publish in 2023.
“Mexican American Baseball in Kansas City,” Images of Baseball Series, by Rod Martínez, Richard Santillán, Gene T. Chávez, Raymond Olais, Ben Chappell, and Anna Marie Tutera. Arcadia Publishing 2018, ISBN 9781467128759, Paperback, 128 pages, 195 images, $21.99.
Excerpt – “Patriotic, But We Love Our Culture Too” – provided by Albert Ishmel “Cocoa” Alcanter:
“Watching the Stateline Locos’ fiftieth annual fastpitch tournament in Shawnee Park, Armourdale, Kansas, I listened to old-timers reminisce about teams, tournaments, and road trips gone by. ‘Oh, we used to do it good here,’ one of them said. ‘We had a guy out to play the national anthem on the bugle. See, we’re pretty patriotic.’ He nodded. ‘Pretty patriotic. But we love our culture too.’
The distinction between patriotism and culture signals an understanding of culture often expressed in and around Mexican American fastpitch. Many participants have said to me, in different ways and under different circumstances, ‘This is our culture.’ The designation of softball as “our” culture, specifically contrasted with U.S. patriotism, reveals that despite the formal and historical ties with ‘America’s game,’ for this speaker, softball is not exactly a unified ‘national-popular’ phenomenon in Antonio Gramsci’s sense (Rowe 2003). Therefore ‘patriotic’ doesn’t refer to the incorporation of Mexican Americans into an undifferentiated ‘American’ ideological whole. The “we” who possess the culture of softball in this brief but rich statement refers not to the United States as a whole but to Mexican Americans.
The former player they call Cocoa told me that in his day, playing ball in Kansas City meant three nights a week and weekends, between the city league, the Mexican American Softball Association, and tournaments. I asked Cocoa whether the Stateline Locos took their green and gold colors from the Kansas City Athletics, and he says yes but then notes that the Locos were the older team, since 1947. The Kansas City Amigos also chose that color scheme.
We’re in lawn chairs behind his truck with a camper top and a bike on top of that. ‘I’m Loco Cocoa,’ he tells me. ‘Good at being bad.’ He introduces me to Princess, his short-haired dog. ‘She drinks too.’ He offers me a Tecate bottle, expressing his disdain for lite beer. Accepting his invitation to take a lime from his cooler, I notice provisions inside: hot dogs, tortillas. He is set for the weekend. ‘You’re doing this in style,’ I say. ‘Style?’ he responds indignantly. ‘This is culture.’ He takes a long drink. ‘You’ve got to take big swigs to taste this beer.’
Some younger players stroll by and he calls out to them, gesturing to me. ‘See here? National Geographic!’ The players laugh and call back, ‘You’re going to be on TV?’ I hasten to correct him. No, just a professor, I say, just a research project. After they move on, Cocoa scolds me, ‘You’ve got to learn to lie!’
Taking a pull on his Tecate, Cocoa gazes off toward the ball field as he drinks. ‘I used to run like Ricky Henderson…’
Gene T. Chávez received a 2015 Humanities Kansas grant to document the history of the Mexican American fast-pitch softball leagues that played in Kansas.
Chávez produced the documentary, ‘Kansas Latin Legends: Mexican American Fastpitch Softball,” under the Latinos and Baseball: In the Barrios and Big Leagues’ initiative, sponsored by a partnership of the Kansas City Museum and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.
‘Baseball has played a major role in everyday American life since the 1800s, providing a means of celebrating both national and ethnic identities and building communities,’ John Gray, Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, said. ‘Through the lens of baseball, the Smithsonian seeks to illuminate the rich history and culture of Latinos and their impact on American culture and society.’
‘Kansas City has long been a baseball town, and Latinos have had a tremendous role in the game. It is time to share their contributions with the nation,’ Kansas City Museum Executive Director Anna Marie Tutera said.”
