Tuesday’s biggest hoops storylines were an upset orchestrated by the Northern Heights High School girls team and two teams holding onto their undefeated status.
Basketball
Girls
ALLEN — Northern Heights High School upset Mission Valley High School on an Addison Landgren 3-point shot, carrying the Lady Wildcats to a 49-48 victory and handing Mission Valley its first loss of the season. Northern Heights moves above .500 to 4-3, and league rival Mission Valley goes to 7-1. Landgren tallied nine points on the evening, and senior Teagan Hines had the hot hand, scoring 14, followed by Briauhna Pierce with 11 points and Kailyn Schlimme with 10. Paige Martin led the Vikings with 14.
LEBO — Lebo High School continued its winning streak, beating Madison High School, 46-38, and sits atop the Lyon County League standings at 9-0. Madison lost its first contest of the year, falling to 8-1. Lebo’s Audrey Peek led all scoring with 22 points and Brooklyn Jones added 12. Madison’s Yolaine Luthi scored 13 points in the loss.
OLPE — The Olpe High School Lady Eagles notched an easy victory against Waverly High School, 53-32, improving to 7-3. Milly Bailey led the Lady Eagles with 18 points. Makenna Broyles contributed 13 to the winning effort, and Waverley’s Josie Romig scored 14.
HARTFORD — Hartford High School lost a close contest to Burlingame High School, 51-34. The Lady Jaguars fell to 2-8, and Burlingame moved to 7-2. Trinity Windle was the high scorer for Hartford with 12 points. Joselyn Simmons led Burlingame with 20.
OSAGE CITY — Chase County High School was drubbed by Flint Hills League rival Osage City High School, 63-28. The Lady Bulldogs lost their first game of the season and now stand at 8-1. Osage City improved to 6-2.
Boys
OLPE — The Olpe High School Eagles defeated Waverly High School 76-26, remaining undefeated at 10-0. Truman Bailey was the top scorer with 18 points, followed by Derek Hoelting with 14 and Garrett Cole added 12.
LEBO — Lebo High School beat Madison High School Tuesday evening, 62-41. The Wolves picked up their seventh victory of the season (7-2), and Madison dropped to 6-3.
HARTFORD — Hartford High School lost to Burlingame High School, 69-43. The Jaguars moved to 4-6.
OSAGE CITY — Chase County High School got by Osage City High School, 57-55, extending its record to 8-1. Osage City dropped to 6-2. Tag Groh led the Bulldogs with 19 points, and Osage City’s Landon Boss took charge of the scoring, collecting a monster 34 points.
ALLEN — Northern Heights High School was defeated by Mission Valley High School in a tightly fought contest, 53-44. Wildcat seniors Kolden Ryberg and Gabe King scored 13 points and 10 points, respectively.
Wrestling
The Chase County wrestling team stepped back into the grappling stakes last weekend, participating in the Herington Invitational and turning in a solid performance.
“The Bulldogs got back on the mat after a long Christmas break Saturday at Herington,” said Chase County head coach Derick Budke in an email. “Luke Budke and Micah Cauthers both finished second. Kinzie [Rogers] wrestled up a weight on Saturday. She’s really tough so I wasn’t worried about how she would compete.”
Budke amassed a 4-0 match record at the tourney before losing to Clay Center’s JT Alton in the 126-weight class championship match.
“Luke wrestled tough on his feet all day scoring the first takedown in each of his previous four matches,” Budke said. “He moved well in his finals match but failed to finish on the edge multiple times. A late escape by Alton forced Luke into a forced shot and ultimately cost him the match.”
Bulldog Micah Cauthers, wrestling at 175 pounds, recorded a 3-0 record before being pinned by Clay Center’s Tucker Jackson.
“Micah is really tough and I was happy with how he competed against Jackson (who is top-ranked in 4A),” Budke said. “The match was 6-0 in the third. Micah did what he should have done in that situation, he tried to go big. It resulted in him getting pinned, but he made the effort to win and that’s what you want to see from your guys.”
Rogers registered a 3-2 match record in the girls 115-weight class at the invitational, settling for third after a pin by Halstead’s Mariah Swarts.
“Kinzie finished third and continues to show glimpses of the dominance on her feet that have paced her much of her career,” Budke said. “She’s a great person to coach, I don’t have to push her, I simply let her know what she can do better and she does her best to get it done.”
