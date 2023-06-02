Emporia State’s Alyssa Conway and Travis Morrison earned First-Team All-American honors while Brooks Lowe and Megan McManis were named Second-Team All-Americans by the United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.
Conway placed eighth in the women’s hammer at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colo. last week while Morrison placed eighth in the men’s shot put to earn First-Team All-American honors.
Lowe was ninth in the men’s javelin and McManis placed tenth in the women’s pole vault and were named Second-Team All-Americans by the USTFCCCA.
Student-athletes earned First-Team USTFCCCA All-American honors by virtue of finishing among the top-eight in their respective events, including as a member of a relay team, at this past weekend’s outdoor championship meet.
Second-team selections were given to those athletes who finished in spots ninth through 12th place in individual events. Ninth and 10th-place relay teams also earned the distinction.
With 121 total selections from nine different institutions, the MIAA had the most All-Americans among all Division II conferences for the 2023 Outdoor season. The MIAA men claimed 69 total All-American selections with 49 First Team honors and 20 Second Team honors. The MIAA women tabbed 52 total All-Americans with 38 First Team selections and 14 Second Team honors.
