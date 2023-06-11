The Emporia Spartan summer baseball team took second place at the Sam Ellis Tournament at Soden’s Grove over the weekend.
Emporia earned the top seed in pool play thanks to tiebreaker rules after each team finished 1-1 to advance straight to Sunday afternoon’s semifinal against Burlington, which it won 9-2.
The Spartans scored three runs in the top of the first. Max Rusco led off with a triple but was thrown out at home when Ox Shivley reached on a fielder’s choice and took second on the play at the plate. He then scored on an Owen Ruge single to center to give Emporia a 1-0 lead. Madden Seidl drove in Ruge with a fly ball to left and then scored on a wild pitch.
Emporia doubled its lead in the third inning. Grady Howe reached on an error with the bases loaded, allowing two runs to score and Rusco drove in Telo Trujillo with a single to right. Burlington got on the board in the bottom of the fourth.
Shivley drove in a pair in the fifth when he singled with runners on second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 9-1 Emporia. Burlington added its second run in the sixth.
Rusco went 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot with a triple, a run scored and an RBI. Shivley (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs) and Seidl (2-for-4, 2 RBI, run, BB) also recorded multi-hit games.
Ruge tossed a complete game on the mound allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Emporia fell to the Topeka Scrappers in the championship game in four innings, 15-0. Topeka scored nine runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Emporia (3-3) will return to the field on Wednesday when it welcomes the Topeka Monarchs to town for a doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m.
