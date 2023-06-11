Andrew Ruxton

Emporia's Andrew Ruxton takes a swing against the Topeka Scrappers on Sunday.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia Spartan summer baseball team took second place at the Sam Ellis Tournament at Soden’s Grove over the weekend.

Emporia earned the top seed in pool play thanks to tiebreaker rules after each team finished 1-1 to advance straight to Sunday afternoon’s semifinal against Burlington, which it won 9-2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.