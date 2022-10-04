There’s plenty to do in and around Emporia this weekend.
On Friday, head down to downtown for the Emporia First Friday Artwalk from 4-9 p.m., where the Sweet Granada is the presenting venue. A full list of participating venues and artists is online at www.emporiafirstfriday.com.
If you’re hankering for some tacos, head over to the Sacred Heart School Mexican Supper from 4:30 - 7 p.m. The event is drive-thru only and tickets are $13 at the door. Each ticket purchases two tacos (soft or fried), rice, chips &fresh salsa, and a fresh baked dessert. Tickets can be purchased online at shsemporia.org/mexican-supper, or by visiting SacredHeart Church office at 27 Cottonwood St.
On Saturday, everything could begin by stepping outside on your front porch. And the “Front Porch Music Festival” comes back Saturday afternoon and evening at four locations in west Emporia.
Performers will be on the porches of people’s homes at 706 State St., 1114 Neosho St., 1117 Washington St. and 1004 Rural St. from 1 p.m. until well after dark. A central food truck location will be set up at 1000 Neosho St.
If you prefer your music indoors, the Emporia Granada Theatre presents a concert by “Big Head Todd and the Monsters” Saturday at 7 p.m.
The rock band from Colorado has been performing for close to 40 years. Its biggest hit was the album “Sister Sweetly” in 1993.
An equally noisy, though perhaps more sobering, event this weekend could be the 13th annual “Wade’s Ride.”
Motorcyclists and other vehicles will start an approximate 100-mile ride at the Clint Bowyer Community Building Saturday morning. A silent auction for a wide range of items will follow the ride.
The event is a fundraiser for Wade’s Warriors, a nonprofit set up after baby Wade Barrett died from sudden infant death syndrome in 2010. It holds a community baby shower during the spring.
Weekend sports in the area include Emporia State volleyball at White Auditorium Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m., as well as ESU football at home Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Lyon County History Center will reopen its kids’ zone Saturday, with a celebration from 10 a.m. - noon at 711 Commercial St. The Emporia Eastside Community Group will offer its annual fish fry from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Emporia Recreation Center, 313 W. Fourth Ave.
But some people are into a more old-fashioned sport: politics. There are election-year events for them this weekend, too.
The Kansas Republican Party bus tour stops at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Saturday at 11:15 a.m. The Lyon County Democratic Party holds its monthly meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at 1101 Commercial St.
