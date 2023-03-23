The eighth annual community baby shower brought dozens of expecting and young mothers to the Anderson building Wednesday afternoon for a day of safe-sleep education.
The event is hosted by Newman Regional Health, the Flint Hills Technical College and Gail and Mikie Barrett as part of the Wade Barrett Memorial Fund in honor of their son, Wade, who passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2010.
“Friday he would have been 13,” Gail Barrett said. “Friday is his birthday. We just really wanted to provide some education and resources in the community to make sure we were sharing information about what we did or maybe didn’t know when Wade passed away.”
Becoming a Mom and Safe Sleep Instructor Sarah Fager said it is important to keep mothers and caretakers up to date with the most recent information about safe sleep.
“I really feel like they are influenced by older generations,” Fager said. “We need to educate not only the mothers but the grandparents and anyone else that is going to be around the baby. Generationally, we have learned more and more about how to keep the baby safe during sleep so the sooner we can get them educated during the prenatal time, and then we reeducate them when they get to the hospital and have the baby, and then the doctors continue to educate them. We have seen our mortality rate go down a lot since we have started teaching in all the stages.”
The best practice for safe sleep is fairly easy, Fager said. You simply need to remember ABC.
“Alone, on the back, in their own crib,” Fager said. “Not sleeping with other family members, not sleeping with twins. If they are sibling twins, they should be in their separate sleeps.”
Heather Aylward, chief nursing officer at Newman Regional Health, said safe sleep education is especially important now as the infant mortality rate in Lyon County is increasing, sitting at 6.9 compared to the state average of six deaths per 1,000 live births.
“Even today, I talked to a mom who was on her fifth child, getting ready to have her fifth child and she was still saying that she was learning new things,” Gail Barrett said.
The event has grown throughout the years, with 28 booths this year, the most the event has ever had.
“I still remember our first meeting,” Gail Barrett said. “We sat down and we all just stared at each other with no idea what to do.”
As with previous years, mothers in attendance were able to visit booths, view an informational presentation on safe sleep and walk away with a free Pack-N-Play crib. Booths included everything from childcare resources from Child Care Aware of Kansas, onesies for newborns, mental health services and more.
Hannah Crowl with United Way of the Flint Hills was at her booth providing parents with their baby’s first book, courtesy of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
“We provide Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to our community so we have the first book that every child gets here for expectant parents so that they are ready when their child gets here,” Crowl said.
Steph Williams, a doula located out of Cottonwood Falls, was educating mothers on the services provided by doulas before, during and after birth.
“Studies have shown that having a doula present at birth can have better outcomes for moms and babies,” Williams said. “Prenatally, we get a birth plan down. I hear what you want from your birth and then I support you during labor and childbirth.”
For more information on safe sleep, visit newmanrh,org. For a list of safe sleep instructors near you, visit kidsks.org.
