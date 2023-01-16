The Emporia Hot Flashes hosted a Granny Basketball Jamboree at Emporia State’s Recreation Center on Saturday.
“I think it went great,” team captain Carmen Leeds said. “It was good to have an opportunity to play six different teams and just kind of get our feet back underneath us since we haven’t played since the summer. It was good to get used to playing again and a lot of us officiate as well, so it gave us time to practice officiating as well.”
Emporia hosted teams from Wichita, Olathe, Louisburg, Topeka and Lenexa. Leeds noted the centralized location makes Emporia an ideal hosting location.
“I know they love coming here because it’s a little over an hour’s drive for most and then they’re able to play teams they might not normally play during the season,” Leeds said. “Some of them stay overnight as well, so hopefully it’s a benefit for Emporia in general.”
Leeds noted Emporia State’s Rec Center was the ideal hosting location for a number of reasons. It has multiple courts and an open layout, so people can watch multiple games at once. The weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day is also targeted so there would be fewer students on campus. There was also no fee to use the facility since they were raising money for Corky’s Cupboard, which is Emporia State’s student food pantry. It’s a cause Leeds is happy to support.
“When we first started, we raised money for three or four different causes but with three of us being ESU faculty members, we were aware of Corky’s Cupboard so we just suggested that and have stuck with it ever since,” Leeds said. “There’s a huge need for our students on campus to have Corky’s Cupboard available for those times when their money runs out at the end of the month or when their financial aid hasn’t come in. Whatever those circumstances might be, it’s great they have a place where they can get the food that they need.”
The Jamboree was a preparation for the Granny Basketball regular season, which begins Feb. 5. The Hot Flashes played six games and won all six, though games were two quarters so they could play a variety of opponents. Leeds thinks the team should have some success this year.
“I think our team should do well,” Leeds said. “I think we were 11-2 last year and I anticipate that we will probably do well. There are some other teams that are difficult to beat, so we’ll have a couple of challenges. But I think one of our advantages is we have our players play all positions and some teams don’t do that. I think that gives us the ability to mix and match as needed.”
