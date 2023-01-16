The Emporia Hot Flashes hosted a Granny Basketball Jamboree at Emporia State’s Recreation Center on Saturday.

“I think it went great,” team captain Carmen Leeds said. “It was good to have an opportunity to play six different teams and just kind of get our feet back underneath us since we haven’t played since the summer. It was good to get used to playing again and a lot of us officiate as well, so it gave us time to practice officiating as well.”

