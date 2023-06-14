The Emporia Spartan 16’s baseball team fell to the Capital City Monarchs at Soden’s Grove on Wednesday night, 18-4 in seven innings.
Both teams were kept off the scoreboard in the first inning, but the Monarchs broke the game open in the top of the second when it scored 13 runs on nine hits. Capital City added four more runs in the third and one in the fifth.
Head coach Anthony Markowitz wanted to see better defense from his team, which committed five errors on the night.
“Our starting pitcher gave up 11 runs and only one was earned,” Markowitz said. “That right there tells you how poorly we played behind our pitching. Luke [Marshall] is a guy that pitches to contact and we need to be able to make plays behind him.
"If you take away that one inning, we don’t get run-ruled. But that’s baseball and just like we talk about how much hitting is contagious, that can happen defensively too and it was so in a negative way tonight.”
The Spartans had six hits in the contest and scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Three of them came on a bases-loaded triple to left from Madden Seidl. Max Rusco drove in the other run with a sac fly to center.
Emporia (3-4) will compete in the ESU Tournament over the weekend, which will be played at Glennen Field at the Trusler Sports Complex. It is a triangular with teams based out of Topeka and Lawrence. Emporia will play at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. both days.
