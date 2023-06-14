The Emporia Spartan 16’s baseball team fell to the Capital City Monarchs at Soden’s Grove on Wednesday night, 18-4 in seven innings.

Both teams were kept off the scoreboard in the first inning, but the Monarchs broke the game open in the top of the second when it scored 13 runs on nine hits. Capital City added four more runs in the third and one in the fifth.

