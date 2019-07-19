“See You in the Piazza: New Places to Discover in Italy,” by Frances Mayes, Crown New York, 2019, $27.00.
Sun dappled stones and overflowing flowers are the images I have of Italy. Frances Mayes has given us many images of Tuscany and now she gives us a whole picture of her beloved country. Her newest book, See You in the Piazza, is a travelogue of the many adventures she has had in Italy with her husband, grandson and other guests.
Mrs. Mayes tends to stay away from the popular places that one might hear about when researching Italy. She prefers the small towns to sample their wines and local foods. She calls pasta Italy’s “national anthem.” You will read descriptions of the local delicacies and even have the opportunity to try your own hand at cooking some of the food with the recipes provided at the end of the chapters. She describes one wine as “mellow and deep, with just enough tannin to make me sit up straight.”
Speaking of chapters, they are arranged geographically not chronologically so one can pick up the book and read at random if there is a region you are most interested in.
Along with the food and wine she also visits the local churches and marvels at the frescos and local history and lore. In the Umbrian town of Montefalco, she encounters a white marble statue of Hercules from the first century B.C. Its provenance is unknown and somehow ended up in this Italian town. The statue has been carved to show the hero with a lion skin, a club in one hand, and an apple in the other. She calls it “a mysterious hello from ancient history.”
Just as she is delighted by the artwork, she also enjoys the Italian people. Most are friendly and happy to talk with the author and her husband.
At first reading I was overwhelmed by the Italian places names and phrases she uses. She does offer translations in paragraph and through notes at the end of the chapters. But not being a student of the language, it took me some time to ease into the book. It is an immersion for sure.
This book allows you to get a further glimpse into the life of Mrs. Mayes and you can definitely see her love of Italy. Her knowledge of the language and her resources do give her an advantage though. I am not so sure I would be as adventurous driving around Italy on the rural roads as her, but reading this travelogue does allow me to do some fantastic armchair travel. And maybe even a little cooking.
