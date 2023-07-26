Emporia’s Avary Eckert wrapped up her summer by winning the Kansas Junior Tour Championship on Tuesday afternoon.

The Emporia High School graduate, who will be heading off to Missouri Southern to continue her golf career in mid-August, shot rounds of 74 on Monday and 81 on Tuesday to capture the championship in the girls 16+ age division. She credited her consistency, especially on Monday.

