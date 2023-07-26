Emporia’s Avary Eckert wrapped up her summer by winning the Kansas Junior Tour Championship on Tuesday afternoon.
The Emporia High School graduate, who will be heading off to Missouri Southern to continue her golf career in mid-August, shot rounds of 74 on Monday and 81 on Tuesday to capture the championship in the girls 16+ age division. She credited her consistency, especially on Monday.
“My first round went really well,” Eckert said. “I couldn’t make any putts, but I hit I think it was 10 out of 18 greens and I had 16 pars and two bogeys. So, it was really consistent.”
Eckert had a pair of triple bogeys on Tuesday that defined her round, but played better overall.
“I really just had two bad holes that really defined my round on Tuesday,” Eckert said. “I took a triple on five and another on 10. I played the wrong ball on 10 and realized it after I hit it out on the fairway. So, I had to take a penalty, go back and take a drop because of where it was at, so I ended with an eight on that one. But I played well overall other than that with three other bogeys and two birdies.”
Olivia Eckert, who will be playing at Iowa Central Community College in the fall, finished fifth with scores of 85 and 83. Elise Eckert took fifth in the girls 13-15 age group with rounds of 93 and 84. Leyton Eckert placed third in the prep division with rounds of 45 and 42 (nine-hole rounds).
Also representing Emporia was Hudson Sauder (82 and 81, boys 16+) and Maddex Gurley (50 and 54, prep).
This was the second time the Eckerts played the Buffalo Dunes course, which is located in Garden City. Avary Eckert said they went there for another Central Links Tournament at the end of June.
“I played it for the first time at the end of June,” Avary said. “We went out there for a Central Links Tournament and it’s a really good course. It’s really tough, especially when the wind is blowing and it was blowing a lot harder the second day, but it was a good thing too because it was about 100 degrees both days. But I really enjoyed the experience.”
This was the final tournament for Avary before she heads off to college. She feels like it was a good way to cap her summer.
“I feel like this wraps up my summer pretty well,” Avary said. “I’ve been playing really consistently and I went out and shot a really good first round and even though I struggled in the second, I still pulled it together enough to shoot an 81 and I’m really happy with that. I wish it was better, but it was the best-case scenario for how I was playing.”
While there is more golf on the horizon for both sisters, it has been a memorable three years for Avary and Olivia playing on the Central Links Junior Tour.
“I’ve really enjoyed playing these last three summers,” Avary said. “They’ve helped me build my confidence and helped me get out there and play new courses. We didn’t have access to a lot of these courses during the regular season, so it’s really nice to be able to go to places like Terradyne and Buffalo Dunes. I’ve really enjoyed playing with Central Links and working with all the people, especially [Tournament Director] Taylor [Albritton]. She’s definitely helped us get into a few tournaments that we’ve signed up for late, which has been very nice of her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.